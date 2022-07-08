Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The HU Announce New Album, Share “Black Thunder”: Stream

The Mongolian metal band's highly anticipated sophomore album arrives September 2nd

the hu black thunder stream
The HU, photo by Khishigsuren Baasan
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 8, 2022 | 11:07am ET

    The HU have announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, Rumble of Thunder, arriving September 2nd. The Mongolian metal band also shared the video for the new single “Black Thunder.”

    Like with previous single “This Is Mongol,” The HU once again offer up a cinematic music video for “Black Thunder” — a roaring pounder that fuses traditional Mongolian instrumentation with heavy metal.

    While the video for “This Is Mongol” was shot in the Mojave Desert, the new clip — directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and produced by Dashka — is actually set in the band’s native Mongolia. The action-packed clip takes viewers through a battle and funeral procession ritual. It’s tagged as “Part 1” on YouTube, ending with “To be continued…,” so there’s more to come (an extended version of the track was also posted to YouTube, if you want to hear the full piece).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “‘Black Thunder’ is the crown jewel of our second album,” vocalist Gala stated in a press release. “The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals. Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside.”

    He added, “We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video.”

    Five Finger Death Punch Megadeth 2022 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and The HU Announce 2022 US Tour

    The HU’s new album will drop in the midst of their tour supporting Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth. Dates kick off August 19th in Portland, Oregon, and run through October 15th in Salt Lake City. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Pre-order Rumble of Thunder at this location. Stream the “Black Thunder” video and extended version, and see the album art and tracklist, below.

    Rumble of Thunder Artwork:

    the hu rumble of thunder

    Rumble of Thunder Tracklist:
    01. This Is Mongol
    02. YUT Hövende
    03. Triangle
    04. Teach Me
    05. Upright Destined Mongol
    06. Sell The World
    07. Black Thunder
    08. Mother Nature
    09. Bii Biyelgee
    10. Segee
    11. Shihi Hutu
    12. TATAR Warrior

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

neil young toast 2001 album classic rock music stream

Neil Young Finally Unveils Elusive 2001 Album Toast: Stream

July 8, 2022

aespa Release Girls -- The 2nd Mini Album: Stream

July 8, 2022

a-ha

a-ha Announce New Album True North, Share "I'm In": Stream

July 8, 2022

the mars volta graveyard love new song stream

The Mars Volta Drop New Song "Graveyard Love": Stream

July 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The HU Announce New Album, Share "Black Thunder": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale