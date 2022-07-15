Menu
The Killers and Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Runaway Horses” Live: Watch

The collaboration appears on The Killers' 2021 album Pressure Machine

the killers phoebe bridgers runaway horses
The Killers and Phoebe Bridgers at Colours Of Ostrava Fest (via Twitter)
July 14, 2022 | 10:21pm ET

    Phoebe Bridgers appeared on The Killers’ 2021 album Pressure Machine.  At the Colours Of Ostrava Festival in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, July 14th, the artists finally got a chance to perform their collaborative song “Runaway Horses” live for the first time. Watch the fan-captured footage below.

    As a slow, acoustic number, “Runaway Horses” sounds much more like a Phoebe Bridgers song than an upbeat Killers anthem. Brandon Flowers waxes poetic about a small town girl who grows up and “puts away childish things,” while Bridgers’ voice adds the soft touch needed for ballad’s sentimental message. In the clip, the two singers — Flowers in a copper suit, Bridgers, of course, in a black one — stand out on the catwalk of the stage, crooning together as rain pours down, a fitting backdrop to the song.

    Bridgers has collaborated with a ton of artists as of late as she hits the summer festival circuit. In June, she performed “Just Like Honey” with The Jesus & Mary Chain at Glastonbury, and earlier this month, she duetted “Bags” with Clairo at a show in Italy. The singer-songwriter’s “2022 Reunion Tour” continues through August, and remaining tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    As for The Killers, the alternative rock veterans, who recently debuted a new song called “boy” during their set at Mad Cool Festival, will tour North America beginning next month. Tickets are available here.

