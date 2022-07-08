The Mars Volta Drop New Song “Graveyard Love”: Stream

Freshly reunited rockers The Mars Volta are back with another new song called “Graveyard Love.” Listen to the single ahead.

Like “Blacklight Shine,” before it, “Graveyard Love” show Mars Volta have returned from their decade-long hiatus with quite a different vibe. The track is a mesh of buzzing, pulsing electronics and synths, a vocal loop cut throughout as taut drums keep up beneath it all. “You better walk behind me, walk behind me again,” sings Cedric Bixler-Zavala in a voice that is both sorrowful and pleading. “How many times have we burnt it all down?/ Plumes of smoke, call it graveyard love/ Walk behind me, walk these hallways again.”

“They will seek your ruin, and burn your lands, because if they can’t have you, no one can,” Bixler-Zavala said of the song’s lyrics in a press release.

Take a listen to The Mars Volta’s “Graveyard Love” below. Then make sure you snag tickets to the band’s upcoming North American tour to hear how the new material sounds live.

The Mars Volta’s last album was 2012’s Noctourniquet. In recent years, the band has reissued each of their LPs on vinyl and unearthed the lost record Landscape Tantrums.