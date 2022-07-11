The Mountain Goats have release their rollicking new single “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome.” The song is taken from the group’s upcoming twentieth album Bleed Out, which is due to drop on August 19th. Listen below.

“Wage Wars…” is filled to the brim with high-octane life advice, which the Durham, North Carolina indie rockers distill over churning guitars and crashing cymbals as frontman John Darnielle sneers, “Floor the pedal at the green light/ Watch the traffic all drift right/ Barrel forward unimpeded, switch lanes as needed/ Be flexible, be unreplaceable/ In a world of heavy footprints, be untraceable” before jumping into the shout-along chorus.

“When I write an album that revolves around a theme, it usually takes two or three songs before I notice what’s going on,” Darnielle confessed in a statement. “There’s always one song that becomes the ‘might as well dive all the way in’ song and on Bleed Out that song was ‘Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome,’ written while watching a French action movie way past my normal bedtime.”

Previously, The Mountain Goats previewed Bleed Out by sharing the lead single, “Training Montage.”

Last fall, Consequence caught up with Darnielle about shooting his shot at getting the band on Saturday Night Live, finding unexpected success on TikTok, recording three albums in a little over a year, and more. A few months later, we also dug through The Mountain Goats’ prolific musical output to put together an In 10 Songs explainer.