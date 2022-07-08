Menu
The Pretty Reckless to Miss Initial Tour Dates with Halestorm after Taylor Momsen Tests Positive for COVID

The band will sit out the first three shows of the Summer outing

taylor momsen covid
The Pretty Reckless, photo by David Brendan Hall
July 8, 2022 | 1:17pm ET

    The Pretty Reckless will miss the first three dates of their Summer tour with Halestorm after singer Taylor Momsen tested positive for COVID-19.

    The tour is set to launch Friday night (July 8th) in Detroit. The Pretty Reckless will miss the kickoff date plus a Saturday night show in Milwaukee, and a Sunday evening gig in Kansas City, Missouri. Momsen and company expect to rejoin the tour on July 12th in Indianapolis.

    The first three shows will still go on with headliner Halestorm and opening acts The Warning and Lilith Czar. The full outing runs through August 12th in Portsmouth, Virginia, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    It’s an unfortunate start for one of the summer’s most highly anticipated rock tour packages. The Pretty Reckless released a statement on Thursday (July 8th) via social media:

    “Despite our best efforts, COVID finally bit. We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in Halestorm, but wait we will have to. We’re following CDC guidelines and we’ll be missing this weekend’s shows in Detroit, Milwaukee and Kansas City. We hope to feel better soon and will make it out to the very first venue we can, so stay tuned for real time updates here.”

    Momsen also took to Instagram, sharing a photo of her positive COVID test with the caption, “Yup…FML”.

    Halestorm and Pretty Reckless 2022 Tour
    Halestorm Announce Summer 2022 US Tour with The Pretty Reckless

    The Pretty Reckless are coming off the release of 2021’s Death by Rock and Roll. The guest-laden record features collaborations with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron.

    See the band’s official statement and Momsen’s Instagram post below.

