The official trailer, release date, and soundtrack details for upcoming horror-thriller The Retaliators have been revealed.

The film will hit theaters September 14th via Better Noise Films and features appearances by a bevy of notable rockers such as Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory (Five Finger Death Punch), Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills), and more. The starring cast includes Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), and Joseph Gatt.

The trailer gives us a glimpse at the aforementioned musicians in front of the camera. Bathory and Shaddix make obvious appearances in the clip, teasing what looks to be a bloodbath of a movie. The script is based off the true story of an “upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Besides the on-screen appearances, the film’s soundtrack will also offer hard rock fans a feast of selections by Papa Roach, Tommy Lee, The HU, Asking Alexandria, Classless Act, and more. It’s highlighted by Mötley Crüe performing the “The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)” featuring Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, and From Ashes to New. Pre-order details for the soundtrack are set to be announced in the coming days.

You can currently catch two of those soundtrack inclusions — Mötley Crüe and Classless Act — as part of their ongoing “Stadium Tour” alongside Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett. The outing continues tomorrow (July 14th) in Cleveland and runs through September 9th in Las Vegas. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Below you can watch the official trailer for The Retaliators (as well as previously released teasers) and see the film poster and soundtrack tracklist.

Advertisement

The Retaliators Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Papa Roach – The Ending

02. The HU – This Is Mongol

03. Eva Under Fire – Blow (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)

04. From Ashes To New – Scars That I’m Hiding (feat. Anders Fridén of In Flames)

05. Asking Alexandria – Faded Out (feat. Within Temptation)

06. Tommy Lee – Tops (feat. Push Push)

07. Classless Act – Classless Act (feat. Vince Neil of Motley Crue)

08. Five Finger Death Punch – Darkness Settles In

09. NOTHING MORE – TIRED OF WINNING

10. Crossbone Skully – Evil World Machine

11. The HU – Wolf Totem (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

12. Bad Wolves – If Tomorrow Never Comes (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

13. Cory Marks – Burn It Up

14. Hyro The Hero – Who’s That Playing On The Radio? (feat. Mick Mars and Danny Worsnop)

15. Cory Marks – Blame It On The Double (feat. Tyler Connolly and Jason Hook)

16. All Good Things – For The Glory (feat. Hollywood Undead)

17. From Ashes To New – Barely Breathing

18. Mötley Crüe – The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets) (feat. Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, and From Ashes To New)