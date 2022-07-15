Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS

Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B return for another episode of The Rome and Duddy Show — live from the road! This week, the guys come to your from their hotel rooms while on tour. They discuss their time on the road — storms and all — and what’s coming on Season 2 of TR&DS.

Plus, stick around for the announcement of last show’s The Great American Talent Show winner!

