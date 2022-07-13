Menu
The Shins Kick Off “Oh, Inverted World Anniversary Tour” in San Francisco: Photos and Setlist

The indie veterans launches their summer-long celebration

The Shins Oh Inverted World Tour
The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
July 13, 2022 | 1:54pm ET

    The Shins kicked off their “Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour” on Tuesday night (July 12th) at The Warfield in San Fransisco, California. The tour celebrates the indie group’s highly celebrated debut and was accompanied by a deluxe reissue.

    While running through Oh, Inverted World, The Shins were joined by openers and fellow Portland group Joseph on several songs. After completely the full LP play-through, the band filled out the performance with songs from each of their studio albums. They also pulled out a cover of The Stone Temple Pilots’ “Vasoline” and interpolated Tom Petty’s “American Girl” during encore opener “Sleeping Lessons.”

    Released in 2001, Oh, Inverted World is often recognized as a defining moment in indie music as the ’90s gave way to the new millennium. “Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” frontman James Mercer recalled in a statement. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

    Over two decades later, Oh, Inverted World remains just as a relevant and influential. The celebratory tour will extend through September and features nationwide dates. You can grab tickets for upcoming performances via Ticketmaster.

    Photo Gallery:

    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori
    The Shins, photo by Kris Lori

    Setlist:
    Caring Is Creepy
    One by One All Day
    Weird Divide (with Joseph)
    Know Your Onion!
    Girl Inform Me
    New Slang (with Joseph)
    The Celibate Life (with Joseph)
    Girl on the Wing
    Your Algebra (with Joseph)
    Pressed in a Book
    The Past and Pending (with Joseph)
    Pam Berry
    Phantom Limb
    Australia
    Turn a Square
    Bait and Switch
    Vasoline (Stone Temple Pilots Cover)
    The Rifle’s Spiral
    Saint Simon
    The Fear
    Mine’s Not a High Horse
    Kissing the Lipless
    Encore:
    Sleeping Lessons (with Tom Petty’s “American Girl” interlude)
    Simple Song

