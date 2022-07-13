The Shins Kick Off “Oh, Inverted World Anniversary Tour” in San Francisco: Photos and Setlist

The Shins kicked off their “Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour” on Tuesday night (July 12th) at The Warfield in San Fransisco, California. The tour celebrates the indie group’s highly celebrated debut and was accompanied by a deluxe reissue.

While running through Oh, Inverted World, The Shins were joined by openers and fellow Portland group Joseph on several songs. After completely the full LP play-through, the band filled out the performance with songs from each of their studio albums. They also pulled out a cover of The Stone Temple Pilots’ “Vasoline” and interpolated Tom Petty’s “American Girl” during encore opener “Sleeping Lessons.”

Released in 2001, Oh, Inverted World is often recognized as a defining moment in indie music as the ’90s gave way to the new millennium. “Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” frontman James Mercer recalled in a statement. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Over two decades later, Oh, Inverted World remains just as a relevant and influential. The celebratory tour will extend through September and features nationwide dates. You can grab tickets for upcoming performances via Ticketmaster.

Photo Gallery:

The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori The Shins, photo by Kris Lori

Setlist:

Caring Is Creepy

One by One All Day

Weird Divide (with Joseph)

Know Your Onion!

Girl Inform Me

New Slang (with Joseph)

The Celibate Life (with Joseph)

Girl on the Wing

Your Algebra (with Joseph)

Pressed in a Book

The Past and Pending (with Joseph)

Pam Berry

Phantom Limb

Australia

Turn a Square

Bait and Switch

Vasoline (Stone Temple Pilots Cover)

The Rifle’s Spiral

Saint Simon

The Fear

Mine’s Not a High Horse

Kissing the Lipless

Encore:

Sleeping Lessons (with Tom Petty’s “American Girl” interlude)

Simple Song