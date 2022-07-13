Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Smile Introduce New Song “Bending Hectic” at Montreux Jazz Festival: Watch

Thom Yorke wrote the lyrics "about half an hour" before the show

The Smile Bending Hectic New Song Live Debut Montreux Jazz Festival Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood Tom Skinner
Thom Yorke, photo by Heather Kaplan
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2022 | 12:35pm ET

    The Smile unveiled a new song called “Bending Hectic” during their set on Tuesday, July 12th at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. The trio, comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, also performed a number of fresh cuts that have debuted throughout their ongoing inaugural tour.

    “Bending Hectic” was revealed during the band’s encore, with Yorke telling the crowd they wouldn’t know the words “because I just wrote them about half an hour ago.” That introduction has become a common refrain during The Smile’s tour as the nascent group has quickly built a sizable cache of new songs.

    The Smile’s 2022 tour, in support of their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention, wraps its first leg in Europe next week. After a lengthy break, they’ll reconvene in November to embark on a North American leg. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    At their first tour stop in May, the trio performed a “skeleton” track called “Friend of a Friend” (now renamed “People on Balconies”), which the frontman shared “we literally wrote it today.” Days later, Yorke prefaced another developing tune titled “Bodies Laughing” by saying, “Yesterday we wrote another new song.”

    The release of yet another freshly written track feels like a promise fulfilled by Yorke, who only days before quote tweeted a video of the new tune “Colours Fly” from their Primavera Sound set in June, saying, “New one … work in progress … there are a few ..” Now, with “Bending Hectic,” one more non-album original has (hopefully) entered the regular rotation.

    Watch live footage of all the band’s latest offerings and check out their full Montreux Jazz Fest setlist below.

    Advertisement

    Setlist:
    Pana-vision
    Thin Thing
    The Opposite
    Speech Bubbles
    Free in the Knowledge
    A Hairdryer
    Waving a White Flag
    Colours Fly
    We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
    Skrting on the Surface
    Bodies Laughing
    The Smoke
    You Will Never Work in Television Again

    Encore:
    The Same
    Bending Hectic (New song, live debut)
    Just Eyes and Mouth
    Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Santigold Nothing single music video 2022 tour tickets spirituals album stream

Santigold Unveils New Single "Nothing": Stream

July 13, 2022

The Shins Oh Inverted World Tour

The Shins Kick Off "Oh, Inverted World Anniversary Tour" in San Francisco: Photos and Setlist

July 13, 2022

devil wears prada music elton john comments

Elton John Says Devil Wears Prada Musical Will Be Updated: "We Have to Make It Modern"

July 13, 2022

My Morning Jacket Kyle Meredith

My Morning Jacket on Archival Live Series and a Potential Band-Run Festival

July 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Smile Introduce New Song "Bending Hectic" at Montreux Jazz Festival: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale