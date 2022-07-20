The Smile Unveil “Pana-vision” Music Video Starring Cillian Murphy: Watch

Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood’s The Smile first unveiled “Pana-vision” during an April episode of the final season of Peaky Blinders, and now the British crime drama is returning the favor with a Cillian Murphy-starring music video that calls back to that sixth and final season.

The visuals open with Murphy, looking dapper and dead in the role of Tommy Shelby, though as it turns out, he’s merely drunkenly passed out. He wakes up, takes a swig, and after standing, finds his eyes drawn to a holstered gun. He flips a coin and the result is heads, which elicits a big sigh from Shelby and starts him on a troublesome path. Without giving anything away, the video turns out to be a haunting mediation on family, as Yorke repeats the words “a child.” The video is helmed by Anthony Byrne, director and producer on Peaky Blinders, and you can check it out below.

“Pana-vision” appeared on The Smile’s excellent May album, A Light for Attracting Attention. Since then the band has been tearing up at live shows, premiering new songs “Friend of a Friend” and “Bending Hectic.” The Smile will kick off a North American tour this fall and tickets are available here.

As for Murphy, he’s currently filming Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Oppenheimer.