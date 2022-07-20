Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Smile Unveil “Pana-vision” Music Video Starring Cillian Murphy: Watch

With Murphy reprising his role of Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders

the smile pana-vision peaky blinders cillian murphy music video
Cillian Murphy in The Smile’s “Pana-vision” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 20, 2022 | 9:47am ET

    Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood’s The Smile first unveiled “Pana-vision” during an April episode of the final season of Peaky Blinders, and now the British crime drama is returning the favor with a Cillian Murphy-starring music video that calls back to that sixth and final season.

    The visuals open with Murphy, looking dapper and dead in the role of Tommy Shelby, though as it turns out, he’s merely drunkenly passed out. He wakes up, takes a swig, and after standing, finds his eyes drawn to a holstered gun. He flips a coin and the result is heads, which elicits a big sigh from Shelby and starts him on a troublesome path. Without giving anything away, the video turns out to be a haunting mediation on family, as Yorke repeats the words “a child.” The video is helmed by Anthony Byrne, director and producer on Peaky Blinders, and you can check it out below.

    “Pana-vision” appeared on The Smile’s excellent May album, A Light for Attracting Attention. Since then the band has been tearing up at live shows, premiering new songs “Friend of a Friend” and “Bending Hectic.” The Smile will kick off a North American tour this fall and tickets are available here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for Murphy, he’s currently filming Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Oppenheimer.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Panic at the Disco

Panic! At the Disco Reveal New Single "Middle of a Breakup": Stream

July 20, 2022

japanese breakfast be sweet korean version

Japanese Breakfast Shares "Be Sweet (Korean Version)" Featuring Se So Neon's So!YoON!: Stream

July 20, 2022

Slipknot new album 2022

Slipknot Announce New Album THE END, SO FAR; Unleash "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)": Stream

July 19, 2022

Maya Hawke Thérèse video Moss single song album 2022 tour tickets stream watch

Maya Hawke's NSFW Video for "Thérèse" Depicts a Woodland Orgy: Watch

July 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Smile Unveil "Pana-vision" Music Video Starring Cillian Murphy: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale