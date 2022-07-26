Menu
The Weeknd Designing Haunted House at Universal Studios

Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in September

the weeknd after hours nightmare universal studios halloween horror nights 2022
Image via Universal Studios
July 26, 2022 | 2:25pm ET

    You wouldn’t know it from the heat waves, but spooky season is just around the corner, and Universal Studios is prepping for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 by announcing The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare. The haunted house will open on September 2nd at Universal Orlando Resort and September 8th at Universal Studios Hollywood.

    The event is named after The Weeknd’s stellar 2020 album, After Hours, with its themes of self-creation as an act of self-destruction (or vice versa) as well as the visual iconography of botched plastic surgeries. “I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye said in a statement. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

    A trailer for the event, labelled “The Selfie Queen,” shows a young woman in a bathroom pursuing her best angle. But when she checks a picture, she sees a masked figure lurking behind her, and soon this photobomb is the least of her problems. Check it out below.

    Related Video

    Universal Studios will host Halloween Horror Nights at its parks in Orlando, Florida, Hollywood, California, as well as in Japan and Singapore. Tickets for The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare begin at $72 before fees and are available through the event website.

    If your interest in The Weeknd is more musical than horrifying, he’s currently on the road for his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. You can book your seat here, and later this year you can catch him on HBO as a self-help guru to the stars in The Idol.

