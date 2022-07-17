The Weeknd Plays a Pop Star’s Self-Help Guru in Trailer for The Idol: Watch

HBO has unveiled the first look at The Idol, its upcoming series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, who also co-stars alongside Lily Rose-Depp.

Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the six-episode limited series follows a self-help guru and modern-day cult leader (The Weeknd) who enters a relationship with a rising pop star (Rose-Depp). The cast also includes Troye Sivan, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, plus Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, and Debby Ryan.

The Weeknd premiered the teaser for The Idol during his concert a MetLife Stadium on Saturday as part of his recently launched “After Hours Till Dawn Tour.” The teaser is now available to stream online and can be seen below. (You can get tickets to The Weeknd’s upcoming tour dates here).

The Weeknd made his acting debut in 2019’s Uncut Gems. He also co-wrote and appeared in an episode of American Dad! and voiced three characters in the 200th episode of Robot Chicken.