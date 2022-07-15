The Weeknd Kicks Off “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour in Philly, Flies Out Young Canadian Fan: Video + Setlist

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour finally launched on Thursday (July 14th) at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. The tour is scheduled to take place through early September, and you can get tickets to the rest of the upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

The show marked the start of a long-planned tour long-plagued by setbacks. Originally, the trek was supposed to take place in summer 2021 before being rescheduled to early ’22 because of the pandemic. Then those plans got pushed due to “to constraints of arenas and the desire to do something bigger and special for fans that will require stadiums.” Even once the stadiums were booked, supporting act Doja Cat was forced to pull out following throat surgery. When it finally came time to kick things off in Toronto last week, the show was postponed at the very last minute due to an outage at Canada’s main telecommunications company — Rogers Telecommunications, which just so happened to have its name on the stadium The Weeknd was set to play.

Finally, after all that, The Weeknd was able to officially bring the much anticipated tour to the stage. It surely looked like a show worth the wait — and that goes double for young Canadian fan Phoenix Prince. The six-year-old was seen in a viral image from the canceled Toronto show, dressed in the “Blinding Lights” outfit, devastated that the concert had been called off. When The Weeknd saw the photo, he asked for help tracking down the young Prince. He was ultimately successful, flying Prince and his father down to Philly with all-access passes, a meet-and-greet, and even signing his little red jacket, as seen in images posted to Blake Prince’s Instagram.

The Princes also got a hell of a show, as the “After Hours Til Dawn” stage looks massive, with a full cityscape (occasionally lit by pyro) set up behind The Weeknd. Stretching out from the main stage is a runway reaching almost the full length of the stadium floor, with circular stages in the middle and at the end, “blinding lights” running along either side. Hanging over the final platform is a giant moon that is illuminated in different colors as the mood called for.

While eating up that vast space, The Weeknd delivered a hit-filled 29-song set. The setlist was heavy on tracks from Dawn FM — including the live debuts of “Is There Someone Else?”, “Less Than Zero,” and “Take My Breath” — and After Hours (opener “Alone Again,” the smash “Blinding Lights,” and another live debut in “After Hours”). While mixing in his features on tracks like Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” Drake’s “Crew Love,” and Future’s “Low Life,” Canadian superstar also dropped the first performances of “Kiss Land” since 2013 and “Die for You” since 2017.

Check out the complete setlist below, as well as videos of The Weeknd’s Philadelphia tour kick off.

The Weeknd Setlist:

Along Again

Gasoline

Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix)

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

Take My Breath (live debut)

Hurricane

The Hills

Often

Crew Love

Starboy

Heartless

Low Life

Or Nah

Kiss Land

Party Monster

Faith

After Hours (live debut)

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

Die for You

Is There Someone Else (live debut)

I Was Never There

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero (live debut)

Blinding Lights