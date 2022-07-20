A Killer Stalks Kevin Bacon’s Conversion Camp in Trailer for They/Them: Watch

The full trailer for They/Them has been released, and it’ll leave viewers grateful that summer camp weather will soon be coming to an end. The conversion camp-meets-slasher flick thriller will premiere on August 5th on Peacock.

The film follows a group of queer and trans campers attending a LGBTQIA+ conversion camp run by Kevin Bacon’s Owen Whistler, who uses a number of horrific methods to “help them find a new sense of freedom.” Something is lurking at Whistler Camp that’s even more sinister though, with the trailer revealing a terrifying masked slasher. We’ll have to wait and see who exactly is behind the mask, but it’s not very reassuring that Bacon can hardly keep a straight face as he delivers the trailer’s last line: “Just enjoy the sunshine and work on your tan.” Watch the official trailer for They/Them below.

They/Them is the feature-length directorial debut of screenwriter John Logan (Skyfall, The Aviator). It also stars Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch, and Darwin Del Fabro. Bacon serves as executive producer while Blumhouse’s Jason Blum produced.

Bacon will take another stab at playing a villain in The Toxic Avenger remake later this year. Meanwhile, Logan has been tapped to pen the screenplay for Michael, a forthcoming biopic centered on Michael Jackson.