Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Thom Yorke Shares New Version of Radiohead’s “Bloom” for Greenpeace: Stream

For Shark Awareness Day

thom yorke bloom new version radiohead greenpeace ad shark awareness
Thom Yorke, photo by Heather Kaplan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 14, 2022 | 10:45am ET

    Thom Yorke has shared a solo version of Radiohead’s “Bloom” for a new Greenpeace ad created for Shark Awareness Day titled “The Lonely Shark.”

    Clocking in at under two minutes, the reworking pares down The King of Limbs cut to a piano-driven track as Yorke’s haunting vocals are used to soundtrack the depiction of two sharks that are separated when one of them is ensnared by a fishing boat. “In the last 50 years the global shark population has plummeted by 70%,” reads the video’s description. “Sharks are being wiped out by overfishing for profit. But our oceans can recover if we protect them.”

    In March, Yorke shared a new solo track called “5.17” for the soundtrack to the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, which was followed by “That’s How Horses Are” one month later. His last solo album, ANIMA, was released in 2019. Yorke is currently on tour as part of The Smile alongside fellow Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. Grab your tickets here to catch them debuting unreleased songs not included on their first album A Light for Attracting Attention.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This isn’t the first time Yorke has shared a new version of “Bloom.” Back in 2017, Radiohead joined forces with composer Hans Zimmer to rework it for a five-minute prequel to BBC’s environmental series Blue Planet II. Dubbed “(ocean) bloom,” it was recorded by the BBC Concert Orchestra and featured new vocals from Yorke. He also performed the song as part of his Electric Lady Studios in-studio session in 2019.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Ian Sweet Star Stuff

IAN SWEET Shares Surprise New EP STAR STUFF: Stream

July 14, 2022

maggie rogers horses stream

Maggie Rogers Mourns Lost Love on New Song "Horses": Stream

July 14, 2022

Surf Curse origins tvi photo by Julien Sage

Surf Curse Share Origins of New Single "TVI": Exclusive

July 14, 2022

Disturbed new song Hey You

Disturbed Return with "Hey You," First New Song in Four Years: Stream

July 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Thom Yorke Shares New Version of Radiohead's "Bloom" for Greenpeace: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale