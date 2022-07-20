Menu
Thoughtcrimes (Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) Announce Debut Album, Share Ferocious New Song “Keyhole Romance”: Stream

Altered Pasts arrives August 26th via Pure Noise Records

thoughtcrimes keyhole romance stream
Thoughtcrimes, photo by Tom Flynn
July 20, 2022 | 2:44pm ET

    Thoughtcrimes, the hardcore outfit featuring ex-Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Bill Rymer, have announced their debut album, Altered Pasts. The band also shared the video for the new single “Keyhole Romance” ahead of the LP’s August 26th release date.

    The Long Island-based band has offered up an EP and a handful of singles so far — each new song being more brutal than the last. “Keyhole Romance” follows suit, as Thoughtcrimes deliver another raging storm of hardcore intensity and cacophonous noise.

    “This is possibly the most ambitious track we’ve ever made,” notes Rymer in the press release. “We wanted to see how far we could push ourselves utilizing dynamics and pure chaos to cohesively create something disgusting yet beautiful. A concept that lead to the treatment of the music video with the high energy performance segments contrasting with the bright colors and gracefulness of the actress.”

    Altered Pasts was produced by Mike Watts. The 11-song tracklist includes previous singles “The Drowning Man” and “Panopticon,” with the latter kicking off the LP.

    Altered Pasts was shaped by the world around us and within us at the same,” said guitarist Brian Sullivan. “This album is both a reflection and synthesis of our cognitive, emotional and spiritual processes, as well as a catharsis.”

    You can pre-order Altered Pasts on vinyl/CD and pre-save it digitally at this location. Watch the video for “Keyhole Romance” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    Altered Pasts Artwork:

    thoughtcrimes altered pasts

    Altered Pasts Tracklist:
    01. Panopticon
    02. Mirror Glue
    03. Keyhole Romance
    04. New Infinities
    05. Altered Pasts
    06. Dare I Say
    07. Hai Un Accendino
    08. Conscience On Tilt
    09. The Drowning Man
    10. Deathbed Confessions
    11. Lunar Waves

