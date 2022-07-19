Titus Andronicus Announce New Album The Will to Live, Share 2022 Tour Dates

Titus Andronicus announced “We’re Coming Back” last month, and now we know the details: The New Jersey punks will release the new LP, The Will to Live, on September 30th, and they’re supporting it by embarking on a North American tour. What’s more, first single “(I’m) Screwed” is out now.

Produced by frontman Patrick Stickles and Howard Bilerman, The Will to Live was borne of tragedy and triumph. A press release recounts Stickles’ new found domestic bliss and improved mental health, but also points to the untimely 2021 death of Matt “Money” Miller — Titus Andronicus’ founding keyboardist and Stickles’ cousin — as a particularly rough patch in the artist’s life. Naturally, these conflicting developments shaped the tone and theme of The Will to Live.

“Certain recent challenges, some unique to myself and some we have all shared, but particularly the passing of my dearest friend, have forced me to recognize not only the precious and fragile nature of life, but also the interconnectivity of all life,” Stickles said. “Loved ones we have lost are really not lost at all, as they, and we still living, are all component pieces of a far larger continuous organism, which both precedes and succeeds our illusory individual selves, united through time by (you guessed it) the will to live. Recognition of this self-evident truth demands that we extend the same empathy and compassion we would wish for ourselves outward to every living creature, even to those we would label our enemies, for we are all cells in the same body, sprung from a common womb, devoted to the common cause of survival.”

The artist continued: “Naturally, though, our long-suffering narrator can only arrive at this conclusion through a painful and arduous odyssey through Hell itself – this is a Titus Andronicus record, after all.”

Following an appearance at Frantic City on September 24th, Titus Andronicus will kick off their 2022 tour with an album release show at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina on September 30th. From there, the band will perform in cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Cleveland, and Toronto before wrapping up at the Crystal Ballroom in Boston on October 27th. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

First single “(I’m) Screwed” introduces us to the aforementioned narrator of The Will to Live just as “the walls are closing in,” Stickles said. “Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.” Listen to the track below.

Pre-orders for The Will to Live are on-going, and the album’s artwork and tracklist are listed below. Titus Andronicus’ last album was 2019’s An Obelisk.

The Will to Live Artwork:

The Will to Live Tracklist:

01. My Mother Is Going to Kill Me

02. (I’m) Screwed

03. I Can Not Be Satisfied

04. Bridge and Tunnel

05. Grey Goo

06. Dead Meat

07. An Anomaly

08. Give Me Grief

09. Baby Crazy

10. All Through the Night

11. We’re Coming Back

12. 69 Stones

Titus Andronicus 2022 Tour Dates:

09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Frantic City Festival

09/30 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/01 — Columbia, SC @ Jam Room Festival

10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/04 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/05 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

10/06 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

10/08 — Austin, TX @ Far Out

10/09 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

10/10 — Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

10/12 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

10/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/14 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

10/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/16 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/17 — Ottawa, ON @ SAW

10/18 — Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

10/21 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe

10/22 — Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live

10/23 — Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

10/25 — Portland, ME @ Space

10/26 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

10/27 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom