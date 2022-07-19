Titus Andronicus Announce New Album The Will to Live, Share 2022 Tour Dates

Titus Andronicus announced “We’re Coming Back” last month, and now we know the details: The New Jersey punks will release the new LP, The Will to Live, on September 30th, and they’re supporting it by embarking on a North American tour. What’s more, first single “(I’m) Screwed” is out now.
Produced by frontman Patrick Stickles and Howard Bilerman, The Will to Live was borne of tragedy and triumph. A press release recounts Stickles’ new found domestic bliss and improved mental health, but also points to the untimely 2021 death of Matt “Money” Miller — Titus Andronicus’ founding keyboardist and Stickles’ cousin — as a particularly rough patch in the artist’s life. Naturally, these conflicting developments shaped the tone and theme of The Will to Live.
“Certain recent challenges, some unique to myself and some we have all shared, but particularly the passing of my dearest friend, have forced me to recognize not only the precious and fragile nature of life, but also the interconnectivity of all life,” Stickles said. “Loved ones we have lost are really not lost at all, as they, and we still living, are all component pieces of a far larger continuous organism, which both precedes and succeeds our illusory individual selves, united through time by (you guessed it) the will to live. Recognition of this self-evident truth demands that we extend the same empathy and compassion we would wish for ourselves outward to every living creature, even to those we would label our enemies, for we are all cells in the same body, sprung from a common womb, devoted to the common cause of survival.”
The artist continued: “Naturally, though, our long-suffering narrator can only arrive at this conclusion through a painful and arduous odyssey through Hell itself – this is a Titus Andronicus record, after all.”
Following an appearance at Frantic City on September 24th, Titus Andronicus will kick off their 2022 tour with an album release show at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina on September 30th. From there, the band will perform in cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Cleveland, and Toronto before wrapping up at the Crystal Ballroom in Boston on October 27th. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
First single “(I’m) Screwed” introduces us to the aforementioned narrator of The Will to Live just as “the walls are closing in,” Stickles said. “Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.” Listen to the track below.
Pre-orders for The Will to Live are on-going, and the album’s artwork and tracklist are listed below. Titus Andronicus’ last album was 2019’s An Obelisk.
The Will to Live Artwork:
The Will to Live Tracklist:
01. My Mother Is Going to Kill Me
02. (I’m) Screwed
03. I Can Not Be Satisfied
04. Bridge and Tunnel
05. Grey Goo
06. Dead Meat
07. An Anomaly
08. Give Me Grief
09. Baby Crazy
10. All Through the Night
11. We’re Coming Back
12. 69 Stones
Titus Andronicus 2022 Tour Dates:
09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Frantic City Festival
09/30 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/01 — Columbia, SC @ Jam Room Festival
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/04 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
10/05 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
10/06 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
10/08 — Austin, TX @ Far Out
10/09 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
10/10 — Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
10/12 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
10/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
10/14 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
10/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
10/16 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/17 — Ottawa, ON @ SAW
10/18 — Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
10/21 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe
10/22 — Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live
10/23 — Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
10/25 — Portland, ME @ Space
10/26 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
10/27 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom