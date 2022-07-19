Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Titus Andronicus Announce New Album The Will to Live, Share 2022 Tour Dates

Plus, they've shared first single "(I'm) Screwed"

Titus Andronicus the will to live
Titus Andronicus, illustration by Nicole Rifkin
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2022 | 9:03am ET

    Titus Andronicus announced “We’re Coming Back” last month, and now we know the details: The New Jersey punks will release the new LP, The Will to Live, on September 30th, and they’re supporting it by embarking on a North American tour. What’s more, first single “(I’m) Screwed” is out now.

    Produced by frontman Patrick Stickles and Howard Bilerman, The Will to Live was borne of tragedy and triumph. A press release recounts Stickles’ new found domestic bliss and improved mental health, but also points to the untimely 2021 death of Matt “Money” Miller — Titus Andronicus’ founding keyboardist and Stickles’ cousin — as a particularly rough patch in the artist’s life. Naturally, these conflicting developments shaped the tone and theme of The Will to Live. 

    “Certain recent challenges, some unique to myself and some we have all shared, but particularly the passing of my dearest friend, have forced me to recognize not only the precious and fragile nature of life, but also the interconnectivity of all life,” Stickles said. “Loved ones we have lost are really not lost at all, as they, and we still living, are all component pieces of a far larger continuous organism, which both precedes and succeeds our illusory individual selves, united through time by (you guessed it) the will to live. Recognition of this self-evident truth demands that we extend the same empathy and compassion we would wish for ourselves outward to every living creature, even to those we would label our enemies, for we are all cells in the same body, sprung from a common womb, devoted to the common cause of survival.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The artist continued: “Naturally, though, our long-suffering narrator can only arrive at this conclusion through a painful and arduous odyssey through Hell itself – this is a Titus Andronicus record, after all.”

    Following an appearance at Frantic City on September 24th, Titus Andronicus will kick off their 2022 tour with an album release show at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina on September 30th. From there, the band will perform in cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Cleveland, and Toronto before wrapping up at the Crystal Ballroom in Boston on October 27th. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    First single “(I’m) Screwed” introduces us to the aforementioned narrator of The Will to Live just as “the walls are closing in,” Stickles said. “Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.” Listen to the track below.

    Advertisement

    Pre-orders for The Will to Live are on-going, and the album’s artwork and tracklist are listed below. Titus Andronicus’ last album was 2019’s An Obelisk.

    The Will to Live Artwork:

    titus andronicus the will to live album artwork

    The Will to Live Tracklist:
    01. My Mother Is Going to Kill Me
    02. (I’m) Screwed
    03. I Can Not Be Satisfied
    04. Bridge and Tunnel
    05. Grey Goo
    06. Dead Meat
    07. An Anomaly
    08. Give Me Grief
    09. Baby Crazy
    10. All Through the Night
    11. We’re Coming Back
    12. 69 Stones

    Titus Andronicus 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Frantic City Festival
    09/30 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    10/01 — Columbia, SC @ Jam Room Festival
    10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
    10/04 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
    10/05 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
    10/06 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
    10/08 — Austin, TX @ Far Out
    10/09 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
    10/10 — Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
    10/12 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
    10/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
    10/14 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
    10/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
    10/16 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    10/17 — Ottawa, ON @ SAW
    10/18 — Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
    10/21 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe
    10/22 — Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live
    10/23 — Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
    10/25 — Portland, ME @ Space
    10/26 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
    10/27 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

trivium north american 2022 tour

Trivium Announce 2022 North American Tour with BTBAM, Whitechapel, and Khemmis

July 19, 2022

Goose tour dates

Goose Announce 2022 Fall Tour Dates

July 19, 2022

Gogol Bordello Solidaritine new album fall 2022 tour dates Focus Coin song video

Gogol Bordello Announce New Album SOLIDARITINE, Share 2022 Tour Dates

July 19, 2022

Alemán tickets tour 2022 USA dates

How to Get Tickets to Alemán’s 2022 Tour

July 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Titus Andronicus Announce New Album The Will to Live, Share 2022 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale