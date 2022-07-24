Menu
Tom Morello Knocked Over After Man Rushes Stage at Rage Against the Machine Concert

The band narrowly avoided another broken leg

Rage Against the Machine's stagecrasher
Photo via YouTube
July 24, 2022 | 10:53am ET

    Rage Against the Machine narrowly avoided another broken leg after an audience member rushed the stage, knocking over guitarist Tom Morello in the process.

    The incident occurred during the band’s closing performance of “Killing in the Name” in Toronto on Saturday night. As you can see via the fan-captured footage embedded below, a man ran on from the side of a stage. A security guard sprang into action, but inadvertently tackled Morello.

    The band briefly stopped to make sure Morello was alright, but the guitarist quickly got back on his feet and proceeded to finish the performance.

    Related Video

    Earlier in the tour, frontman Zach de la Rocha injured his leg after tripping on stage. Fortunately, the tour has been able to proceed as scheduled and has exceeded all of our expectations. You can find tickets to the band’s remaining tour dates here.

     

