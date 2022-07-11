Menu
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Perform “Good Boy Gone Bad” on Good Morning America: Watch

The group also announced their upcoming single “Valley of Lies” featuring iann dior

TOMORROW X TOGETHER on Good Morning America (via YouTube)
July 11, 2022 | 12:14pm ET

    K-pop quintet TOMORROW X TOGETHER delivered the ultimate wake-up call on Good Morning America with their electrifying in-studio performance of “Good Boy Gone Bad.” Watch a replay of the performance below.

    Dressed in an ensemble of black suits and black gloves recalling the climactic setpiece in the “Good Boy Gone Bad” music video, the group traded verses and unleashed their bold choreography on the early morning program. Taken off TXT’s 2022 EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, the rendition was just as “strong and intense” as band member Huening Kai described the song in Consequence’s exclusive Track by Track breakdown for the project.

    It marked TXT’s third appearance on GMA but first performance in-studio, and fittingly occurred days after the New York stop on their ongoing 2022 world tour. The US leg continues through July with shows in Atlanta, Texas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles still ahead. TXT will also be the first K-pop boy band to perform at Lollapalooza on July 30th. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    The GMA appearance doubled as the platform to reveal details on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s next single “Valley of Lies,” which will feature rapper-singer iann dior. In a statement about the news, the collab is described as an “indie alternative” tune that “speaks about a lonesome journey that one takes towards the end of a relationship, along a trail of countless lies.” The track will release on July 22nd.

    Revisit Consequence’s TOMORROW X TOGETHER Artist of the Month interview and watch the group duke it out together in Battle of the Bandmates.

