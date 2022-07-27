“We tried In & Out Burger!” says Hueningkai, the youngest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Seated next to his bandmates in a suite in downtown Los Angeles, he’s recounting some of his favorite memories from their time in California in late July. “And Panda Express,” he and Yeonjun add in sync. The American experience is in full swing.

Assembled comfortably like this the day after a sold-out show at the Microsoft Theater — the last in a string of entirely sold-out stateside dates — there’s a bit of an air of relief among the band, relaxed in each other’s company. But, more than that, the members of the K-pop quintet seem grateful. “In the beginning, we had doubts about whether we could really do this,” Taehyun shares. “But it ended really well.”

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai make up TOMORROW X TOGETHER, whose name is often shortened to TXT. The group was formed by BIG HIT MUSIC under the umbrella of HYBE, who debuted the group in the spring of 2019 with the irresistibly joyful “CROWN,” one of the many, many songs featured in a set that stretched over three hours. Over the past few years, TXT have attracted a global fan base thanks to their vibrant sound and even brighter personalities, leading with a welcoming energy that people — young people and members of gen-Z in particular — can’t help but gravitate towards.

Even the more technicolor tracks in their repertoire often include heavier themes. “It feels like everyone’s happy but me/ In moments like those, when tears fill your eyes/ Hold my hand tight, should we run away?” they sing on “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away).” “Can’t you see me?/ My friends don’t understand me anymore,” they cry on the sweeping “Can’t You See Me,” which received a rock-infused revamp for this tour.

The group, which was named Consequence’s December 2021 Artist of the Month, was still relatively new to the scene and building momentum when the pandemic began. Rather than letting the time of stagnancy deter them, they dove into their music, spending their time rolling out a set of albums collectively referred to as The Chaos Chapter and expanding their skill sets as songwriters, producers, and performers. In 2022, they’ve continued trying new things, digging into darker aesthetics with minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. This tour, “ACT: LOVESICK,” is their first world tour.