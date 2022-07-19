Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise / Serce vocalist Peter Mohamed have resurrected their side project MTVoid after a nine-year absence. The duo have unleashed the new song “Scanner Void,” with details on a new album expected to be announced soon.

Chancellor and Mohamed actually quietly revived the project earlier this year via an NFT collaboration with Armenian sculptor Vahan Bego that featured new music from the forthcoming MTVoid album, Matter’s Knot.

The new song, “Scanner Void,” features drums and synths from Death Grips producer Andy Morin. Chancellor’s melodic bass line drives the tune, which offers up elements of prog and noise, leading to dissonant screeches and Mohamed unleashing a guttural scream on the lyric “They are scanning your soul.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Peter and I really push each other,” Justin said of MTVoid’s new music in a press release. “My playing is a reaction to what he creates. He’ll hit me with a beat, and I’ll spend days recording to it — almost in stream-of-consciousness. I’ll respond to him, and I’m always excited at what he pulls out from my response. It’s all cause and effect. There is a means to this end though; we’re both trying to write a song we would like to listen to. There’s a genuine momentum to it.”

Mohamed added, “Right now, technology is grabbing and shaping humanity. We sell our souls to this whole system that is devouring their beauty.”

The forthcoming album is being co-produced by Chancellor and Mohamed, and will be released via the Tool bassist’s own record label, Lobal Orning. The outfit previously released the album Nothing’s Matter in 2013.

Advertisement

Take a listen to “Scanner Void” below, and stay tuned for more details on the upcoming MTVoid album.