Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tool’s Justin Chancellor Resurrects MTVoid Side Project, Unveils New Song “Scanner Void”: Stream

The Tool bassist and singer Peter Mohamed will release their first album since 2013

MTVoid Tool Justin Chancellor project new song
MTVoid, photo by Scott Dachroeden
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2022 | 4:07pm ET

    Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise / Serce vocalist Peter Mohamed have resurrected their side project MTVoid after a nine-year absence. The duo have unleashed the new song “Scanner Void,” with details on a new album expected to be announced soon.

    Chancellor and Mohamed actually quietly revived the project earlier this year via an NFT collaboration with Armenian sculptor Vahan Bego that featured new music from the forthcoming MTVoid album, Matter’s Knot.

    The new song, “Scanner Void,” features drums and synths from Death Grips producer Andy Morin. Chancellor’s melodic bass line drives the tune, which offers up elements of prog and noise, leading to dissonant screeches and Mohamed unleashing a guttural scream on the lyric “They are scanning your soul.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Peter and I really push each other,” Justin said of MTVoid’s new music in a press release. “My playing is a reaction to what he creates. He’ll hit me with a beat, and I’ll spend days recording to it — almost in stream-of-consciousness. I’ll respond to him, and I’m always excited at what he pulls out from my response. It’s all cause and effect. There is a means to this end though; we’re both trying to write a song we would like to listen to. There’s a genuine momentum to it.”

    Mohamed added, “Right now, technology is grabbing and shaping humanity. We sell our souls to this whole system that is devouring their beauty.”

    tool best songs
     Editor's Pick
    Tool’s 10 Best Songs

    The forthcoming album is being co-produced by Chancellor and Mohamed, and will be released via the Tool bassist’s own record label, Lobal Orning. The outfit previously released the album Nothing’s Matter in 2013.

    Advertisement

    Take a listen to “Scanner Void” below, and stay tuned for more details on the upcoming MTVoid album.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

jessie ware free yourself new song listen stream

Jessie Ware Shares New Song "Free Yourself": Stream

July 19, 2022

dead cross ii reign in error stream

Dead Cross (Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Announce New Album, Unleash "Reign of Error": Stream

July 19, 2022

Gogol Bordello Solidaritine new album fall 2022 tour dates Focus Coin song video

Gogol Bordello Announce New Album SOLIDARITINE, Share 2022 Tour Dates

July 19, 2022

toledo origins how it ends leopard skin new album grand jury

TOLEDO Announce Debut Album How It Ends, Share Origins of "Leopard Skin": Exclusive

July 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tool's Justin Chancellor Resurrects MTVoid Side Project, Unveils New Song "Scanner Void": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale