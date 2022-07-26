Menu
Toro y Moi Performs “Millennium” on Fallon: Watch

In support of April's MAHAL LP

toro y moi fallon millennium performance
Toro y Moi on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
July 26, 2022 | 10:08am ET

    Toro y Moi was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 25th, where the chillwave artist performed “Millennium,” a song from his new album MAHAL

    Bathed in soothing magenta light, the musician otherwise known as Chaz Bear two-stepped along with the psychedelic funk instrumentation of “Millennium” as he sang about celebrating with “champagne dripping down from every chandelier.” Revisit the performance below.

    MAHAL dropped back in April. As the follow-up to 2019’s Outer Peace, the album included the singles “Postman,” “Magazine” featuring Salami Rose Joe Louis, and “The Loop,” and came with a companion film featuring Eric André called GOES BY SO FAST. Kyle Meredith caught up with the artist to discuss the LP — revisit that interview here.

    Related Video

    Toro y Moi also has a run of tour dates coming up, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

