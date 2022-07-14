Tours On Sale Today: Puscifer, Gary Clark Jr., Bob Dylan, Tegan & Sara, and More

After a couple of slow weeks, the tour announcements ramped back up over the last few days. Puscifer, Gary Clark Jr., Tegan and Sara, Eagles, and Bob Dylan are just some of the artists who mapped out new tour dates.

Get the details on these tours and more (including pre-sale codes) below.

Puscifer have mapped out a new leg of North American tour dates for the fall. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: ELECTRIC)

Gary Clark Jr. will hit the road and embark on a 21-date headlining tour beginning in September. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: ELECTRIC)

Tegan and Sara have announced a fall North American tour in support of their upcoming 10th studio album, Crybaby. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: ELECTRIC)

Eagles are bringing their “Hotel California Tour” to Canada in September. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: ELECTRIC)

Bob Dylan is heading across the Atlantic for his first UK/European tour in more than five years, with shows scheduled in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. (Tickets)

Wille Nelson is taking his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to the west coast with shows alongside The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas, and more. (Tickets)

Reba McEntire will embark on a 17-date US tour beginning in October. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: ELECTRIC)

Unwound will reunite for their first shows in over 20 years in February and March 2023. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: CORPSEPOSE)

Echosmith have announced their 2022 “Hang Around Tour” with the indie pop trio scaling North America over 25 dates this fall. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: ELECTRIC)

Amon Amarth have announced a Fall 2022 North American tour with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation rounding out the bill. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: ELECTRIC)

Ty Segall has expanded his 2022 tour with a handful of solo acoustic sets in support of his forthcoming studio album, Hello, Hi. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: ELECTRIC)

Bob Mould has added a new run of September shows to his solo electric 2022 US tour. (Tickets)

Alice Glass has mapped out her Fall 2022 North American “Trauma Bound Tour” with special guest Uffie. (Tickets / Pre-Sale Code: ELECTRIC)

Also, don’t forget to register…

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to embark on their first tour in six years, paying shows in the US, UK, and Europe. (Pre-Register for Tickets)