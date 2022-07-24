Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Toyah Pours Ice Down Robert Fripp’s Shirt as the Pair Perform AC/DC’s “Back in Black”: Watch

The married couple wore their best school uniforms to cover the iconic rock song

Robert and Toyah perform AC/DC Back in Black
Robert Fripp and Toyah perform AC/DC’s Back in Black via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 24, 2022 | 12:13pm ET

    Another Sunday, another wacky performance of an iconic rock song by King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox. This time the couple tackle AC/DC’s “Back in Black” for their “Sunday Lunch” series.

    Fripp honors AC/DC guitarist Angus Young by donning a schoolboy outfit as he strums the tune’s legendary riff. Toyah, meanwhile, gives Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” schoolgirl outfit a run for its money as she uses her upper register to sing the rock classic while flicking rubber bands at the camera.

    Perhaps inspired by the recent heatwave that plagued the UK, Toyah ends the performance by pouring a pitcher of ice down Robert’s shirt, with the prog-rock legend screaming, “Oh, that’s really horrid.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Toyah and Robert will be bringing their antics to the live stage on their first-ever “Sunday Lunch” concert tour in 2023, with dates and venues yet to be announced. In the meantime, Toyah will support Billy Idol for a string of UK dates in the Fall, while Robert will hit the road in September for a North American speaking tour with his producer and manager, David Singleton, with tickets available here.

    Robert and Toyah Slipknot
     Editor's Pick
    Robert Fripp (in Mask) and Toyah (in Barely Anything) Perform Slipknot’s “Psychosocial”: Watch

    The couple’s other recent performances have included covers of Slipknot’s “Psychosocial,” Rammstein’s “Kein Lust,” and Foo Fighters’ “All My Life.” 

    Watch Robert and Toyah perform AC/DC’s “Back in Black” in the video below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rob Zombie and Spider One perform together

Rob Zombie Joined Onstage by His Brother Spider One for White Zombie and Ramones Classics: Watch

July 22, 2022

napalm death fall 2022 us tour

Napalm Death Announce Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

July 22, 2022

king buffalo hours stream

King Buffalo Unveil New Song "Hours" Ahead of New Album Regenerator: Stream

July 22, 2022

Running Up That Hill Master of Puppets

"Running Up That Hill" Performed in the Style of "Master of Puppets" Is the Ultimate Stranger Things Tribute: Watch

July 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Toyah Pours Ice Down Robert Fripp's Shirt as the Pair Perform AC/DC's "Back in Black": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale