Toyah Pours Ice Down Robert Fripp’s Shirt as the Pair Perform AC/DC’s “Back in Black”: Watch

Another Sunday, another wacky performance of an iconic rock song by King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox. This time the couple tackle AC/DC’s “Back in Black” for their “Sunday Lunch” series.

Fripp honors AC/DC guitarist Angus Young by donning a schoolboy outfit as he strums the tune’s legendary riff. Toyah, meanwhile, gives Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” schoolgirl outfit a run for its money as she uses her upper register to sing the rock classic while flicking rubber bands at the camera.

Perhaps inspired by the recent heatwave that plagued the UK, Toyah ends the performance by pouring a pitcher of ice down Robert’s shirt, with the prog-rock legend screaming, “Oh, that’s really horrid.”

Toyah and Robert will be bringing their antics to the live stage on their first-ever “Sunday Lunch” concert tour in 2023, with dates and venues yet to be announced. In the meantime, Toyah will support Billy Idol for a string of UK dates in the Fall, while Robert will hit the road in September for a North American speaking tour with his producer and manager, David Singleton, with tickets available here.

The couple’s other recent performances have included covers of Slipknot’s “Psychosocial,” Rammstein’s “Kein Lust,” and Foo Fighters’ “All My Life.”

Watch Robert and Toyah perform AC/DC’s “Back in Black” in the video below.