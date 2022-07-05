Toyah Pours Water on Herself as She and Robert Fripp Cover Rammstein’s “Keine Lust”: Watch

Hot off the announcement that they’ll be taking their popular “Sunday Lunch” series on an actual concert tour next year, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox have covered one of the most dynamic live acts of all time: Rammstein. In the latest installment of the YouTube series, the couple tackles the German band’s “Keine Lust.”

Dressed in the traditional German garb of a dirndl (Toyah) and lederhosen (Robert), the couple deliver a playful take on the song from Rammstein’s 2004 album Reise, Reise. Holding various beer steins, Toyah sings the song as she pours water all over herself (beer probably would’ve left a sticky mess in their kitchen), while Fripp offers up some whimsical looks in Toyah’s direction as he plays guitar.

As mentioned, Robert and Toyah recently announced that they’ll be embarking on a 2023 “Sunday Lunch” tour, although no dates or venues have been unveiled yet. During the course of the pandemic, the prog-rock legend and the onetime ’80s new wave singer have been entertaining millions of fans via YouTube with their quirky and frisky covers of popular rock songs.

Related Video

Last week, Toyah only wore gold leaf and poured paint on herself as the couple covered Foo Fighters’ “All My Life.” Their most popular video remains a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” which has racked up more than 8 million views.

Rammstein, meanwhile, will finally kick off their highly anticipated North American stadium tour in August. Tickets for the outing, which was twice postponed due to the pandemic, are available via Ticketmaster.

Watch Robert and Toyah perform Rammstein’s “Keine Lust” below, and stay tuned for details on their 2023 tour.