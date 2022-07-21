Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Premieres at Comic-Con: Watch

Featuring Hugh Grant, Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Jason Wong, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis

Dungeons and Dragons
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
July 21, 2022 | 4:40pm ET

    Grab your dice and sharpen your pencil, Hasbro and Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves during day one of Comic-Con. The film will charge into theaters on March 3rd, 2023.

    This is the second attempt at a DnD franchise, following the disastrous film released in 2000. It’s too early to tell whether the producers have earned an inspiration point or failed a wisdom save, but there’s no doubt they’ve assembled a kick-ass adventuring party led by Chris PineRege-Jean Page, Jason Wong, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, not to mention Hugh Grant doing what Hugh Grant does best: play a villain.

    Pine described the film as, “It’s Game of Thrones with Princess Bride and with a little bit of Spinal Tap.” The first trailer gives hints of that farcical mayhem, as well as dungeons, dragons, owlbears, magic, and more. “Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,” Pine says in the trailer. “We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known. But we’re gonna fix it.” Check out the trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Honor Among Thieves is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who had previously co-helmed the 2018 film Game Night.

    Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 Comic-Con.

     

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

amber heard appeal trial johnny depp verdict file motion

Amber Heard Files to Appeal Verdict in Johnny Depp Defamation Case

July 21, 2022

deadpool deadpool 2 logan disney+

Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan Headed to Disney+

July 21, 2022

jordan peele best horror director of all time john carpenter slander twitter

Jordan Peele Tells Fan to "Put the Phone Down" After Being Called "Best Horror Director of All Time"

July 21, 2022

kennedy center honors u2 george clooney gladys knight amy grant tania leon

45th Kennedy Center Honors to Celebrate U2, George Clooney, Gladys Knight

July 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Premieres at Comic-Con: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale