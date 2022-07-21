Trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Premieres at Comic-Con: Watch

Grab your dice and sharpen your pencil, Hasbro and Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves during day one of Comic-Con. The film will charge into theaters on March 3rd, 2023.

This is the second attempt at a DnD franchise, following the disastrous film released in 2000. It’s too early to tell whether the producers have earned an inspiration point or failed a wisdom save, but there’s no doubt they’ve assembled a kick-ass adventuring party led by Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Jason Wong, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, not to mention Hugh Grant doing what Hugh Grant does best: play a villain.

Pine described the film as, “It’s Game of Thrones with Princess Bride and with a little bit of Spinal Tap.” The first trailer gives hints of that farcical mayhem, as well as dungeons, dragons, owlbears, magic, and more. “Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,” Pine says in the trailer. “We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known. But we’re gonna fix it.” Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Honor Among Thieves is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who had previously co-helmed the 2018 film Game Night.

Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 Comic-Con.