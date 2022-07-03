Travis Barker Recovering from “Severe Life Threatening Pancreatitis”

Travis Barker says he is “currently much better” after being hospitalized this week with “severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The Blink-182 drummer provided an update on his medical condition in a social media post on Saturday (July 2nd). As he explained, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But [after] dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis,” Barker noted. “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

In her own social media post, Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, said she was “grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

Barker was previously hospitalized in 2018 due to blood clots and a staph infection. He later filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the facility he said was responsible for causing him the injuries.

In 2008, Barker spent more than 11 weeks in a hospital after surviving a plane crash. The plane’s two pilots and two of its four passengers were killed instantly, while Barker suffered third and fourth degree burns on more than half of his body. As part of his recovery, Barker underwent 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts.

