Travis Scott is still doing damage control after last November’s Astroworld, where a dangerously packed crowd left ten festival attendees dead during his headlining set. The rapper paused his 4th of July show at Coney Island Monday night — one of his first live appearances since the tragedy — when he saw a few fans climb up lighting trusses to get a better view.

In a video obtained by TMZ, you can spot a handful of concertgoers dangling from the metal beams as Scott went into his 2015 hit “Antidote.” “We need y’all to get down,” he ordered as the music stopped, also letting on-site security know that he had the situation under control. One fan even seemed to be dressed for the occasion, donning a full Spider-Man suit.

Once all fans and Spideys had their feet back on the ground, Scott attempted to resume his set: “If everybody’s OK, let me get a ‘hell yeah!'” he yelled, to which the crowd offered a chorus of enthusiastic “hell yeah”s in response. But he quickly had to pause once again, telling the audience to take two steps back to create more space. “Security, don’t push the barricade,” he added, a clear effort to avoid another case of compression asphyxia.

Eventually, TMZ writes, Scott was able to safely continue his performance. Watch the video of him stopping the show below.

Following the Astroworld tragedy, hundreds filed lawsuits against Scott as well as Drake, promoter Live Nation, and Apple. Though Scott reportedly dismissed the civil suits and denied responsibility for the casualties, he launched a safety initiative called Project HEAL earlier this year. More recently, the Houston artist — who has a tendency to incite reckless behavior at his shows — is facing a wrongful death lawsuit from a woman who alleges she lost her pregnancy after sustaining multiple injuries at Astroworld.