Trivium have announced the Fall 2022 “Dead Men and Dragons” North American tour in support of their 2021 album In the Court of the Dragon. The stacked tour package also includes Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis.

The outing follows Trivium’s September run supporting Iron Maiden and kicks off October 2nd in Boise, Idaho. Dates run through November 10th in Los Angeles. Ticket pre-sales are currently ongoing via Ticketmaster using the code DRAGON2022, with a general on-sale beginning Friday (July 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time.

In the tour press release, the members of Trivium took the rare opportunity to personally comment on each of the support acts on the upcoming tour. Their respective remarks are below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Frontman Matt Heafy stated, “Between the Buried and Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had. BTBAM back in 2002 — on the impeccable self-titled album — showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal — at times beautiful — passages of melody. Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own.”

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu noted, “We’re excited to have Whitechapel be a part of this amazing bill. It’s been over 10 years since we toured together on the Shogun tour and seeing how the band has progressed over the years and added a killer melodic element to their brutal sound just makes it a perfect time to share the stage once again.”

Bassist Paulo Gregoletto remarked, “Khemmis is one of my favorite new bands of the last few years, and when we were putting the tour together, I heavily advocated for having them on the bill. I think it’s always a testament to a band’s sound when you have trouble pinning a label to it — doom, melodic metal, thrash, death metal. With Khemmis, it’s all in there and rocks hard. They are a 10/10 live band and did a great cover of ‘Rainbow in the Dark,’ so do not miss their set!”

Advertisement

See the full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Trivium’s Fall 2022 Tour Dates with BTBAM, Whitechapel and Khemmis:

10/02 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House + Event Center

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

10/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

10/06 – Calgary, AB @ MacHall

10/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings

10/09 – St. Paul, MN @ MYTH

10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Hall

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/16 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/29 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

10/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/31 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

11/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern