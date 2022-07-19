Menu
Trivium Announce 2022 North American Tour with BTBAM, Whitechapel, and Khemmis

The stacked metal outing hits the road in early October

trivium north american 2022 tour
Trivium, courtesy of AtomSplitter PR
July 19, 2022 | 2:00pm ET

    Trivium have announced the Fall 2022 “Dead Men and Dragons” North American tour in support of their 2021 album In the Court of the Dragon. The stacked tour package also includes Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis.

    The outing follows Trivium’s September run supporting Iron Maiden and kicks off October 2nd in Boise, Idaho. Dates run through November 10th in Los Angeles. Ticket pre-sales are currently ongoing via Ticketmaster using the code DRAGON2022, with a general on-sale beginning Friday (July 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time.

    In the tour press release, the members of Trivium took the rare opportunity to personally comment on each of the support acts on the upcoming tour. Their respective remarks are below.

    Frontman Matt Heafy stated, “Between the Buried and Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had. BTBAM back in 2002 — on the impeccable self-titled album — showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal — at times beautiful — passages of melody. Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own.”

    Guitarist Corey Beaulieu noted, “We’re excited to have Whitechapel be a part of this amazing bill. It’s been over 10 years since we toured together on the Shogun tour and seeing how the band has progressed over the years and added a killer melodic element to their brutal sound just makes it a perfect time to share the stage once again.”

    Bassist Paulo Gregoletto remarked, “Khemmis is one of my favorite new bands of the last few years, and when we were putting the tour together, I heavily advocated for having them on the bill. I think it’s always a testament to a band’s sound when you have trouble pinning a label to it — doom, melodic metal, thrash, death metal. With Khemmis, it’s all in there and rocks hard. They are a 10/10 live band and did a great cover of ‘Rainbow in the Dark,’ so do not miss their set!”

    Editor's Pick
     Editor's Pick
    Trivium’s Matt Heafy Shares New Ibaraki Song “Rōnin” Featuring My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way: Stream

    See the full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Trivium’s Fall 2022 Tour Dates with BTBAM, Whitechapel and Khemmis:
    10/02 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House + Event Center
    10/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
    10/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
    10/06 – Calgary, AB @ MacHall
    10/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings
    10/09 – St. Paul, MN @ MYTH
    10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Hall
    10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    10/16 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    10/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
    10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    10/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    10/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    10/29 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
    10/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    10/31 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    11/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    11/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
    11/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

    trivium tour flier 2022

