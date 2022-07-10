Menu
Trump Bashes Elon Musk as “Bullshit Artist” at Alaska Rally

Trump criticized Musk over his decision to pull out of his deal to buy Twitter

donald trump elon musk bullshit artist twitter alaska rally
Donald Trump (photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) and Elon Musk (photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)
July 10, 2022 | 12:55pm ET

    Donald Trump attacked Elon Musk during a rally in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, calling the tech mogul a “bullshit artist.”

    The moment came as the former president touted his right-wing social network Truth Social, calling it “hot as a pistol.” He then compared his nascent platform to the Tesla Motors CEO’s bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion — a deal Musk is now attempting to terminate. “I tell you what — Elon… Elon is not gonna buy Twitter!” he proclaimed after mistakenly calling the Space X founder “Leon.” “Where did you hear that before? From me. From me.”

    “Nah, he’s got himself a mess,” Trump continued. “You know, he said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that, he told me he voted for me.’ So he’s another bullshit artist, but he’s not gonna be buying it. He’s not gonna be buying it. Although he might later, who the hell knows what’s gonna happen. He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract. But he’s not…Sign up for Truth.”

    Related Video

    Watch moments from Trump deride Musk after the jump.

    Though Trump did not mention it during his remarks, he was also likely incensed by Musk’s recent endorsement of Republican rival, Ron DeSantis. Last month, Musk said he was “leaning towards” backing the Florida governor if he decides to challenge Trump and launch a bid for president in 2024.

     

