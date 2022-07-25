Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Turnover Announce New Album Myself in the Way, Share Title Track Featuring Turnstile’s Brendan Yates: Stream

The Virginia band's fifth LP arrives November 4th

turnover myself in the way stream
Turnover, photo by Reggie McCafferty, and Brendan Yates, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 25, 2022 | 2:13pm ET

    Turnover have announced a new album and shared the video for the title track “Myself in the Way” featuring Turnstile singer Brendan Yates. The Virginia band’s fifth studio album drops November 4th via Run for Cover Records.

    The smooth track sees Turnover going in a chilled-out disco direction with auto-tuned vocals and jazzy chords. With Yates on board, it’s hard to not compare the song with the more R&B-tinged moments on Turnstile’s latest album, Glow On. The similar band names also add a parallel element.

    “Over the last couple of years, I really tried to stop finding reasons why not to do something,” Turnover singer Austin Getz said via a press release. “This song specifically is about getting engaged despite fears I’ve always had of being able to provide for a family, to give as much as someone you love might need forever. It’s about letting love lead the way despite your fears, about not letting your doubts, your ego, yourself get in the way of it.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To support the new album, Turnover will play three select major-market headlining shows: November 5th at Roadrunner in Boston; November 6th at Brooklyn Steel in New York City; December 3rd at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Ticket pre-sales are now live with general on-sale beginning Friday (July 29th) at noon ET. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    turnstile fall 2022 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Turnstile Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour, Unveil “New Heart Design” Video: Watch

    Myself in the Way was co-produced by Getz alongside frequent collaborator Will Yip. Pre-order the album via Run for Cover.

    Below you can stream the video for the title track and see the tour dates, artwork, and tracklist.

    Myself in the Way Artwork:

    turnover myself in the way art

    Myself in the Way Tracklist:
    01. Stone Station
    02. Tears of Change
    03. Myself in the Way (feat. Brendan Yates)
    04. Wait Too Long
    05. People That We Know
    06. Mountains Made of Clouds
    07. Ain’t Love Heavy (feat. Bre Morell)
    08. Pleasures Galore
    09. Stone Station Reprise
    10. Fantasy
    11. Queen in the River
    12. Bored of God / Orlando

    Advertisement

    Turnover’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates:
    11/05 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

    unnamed 26 Turnover Announce New Album Myself in the Way, Share Title Track Featuring Turnstiles Brendan Yates: Stream

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Djo Joe Keery Gloom Decide album single Stranger Things Steve 2022

Djo (Stranger Things' Joe Keery) Shares New Single "Gloom": Stream

July 25, 2022

sylvan esso new album no rules sandy didn't care single stream

Sylvan Esso Announce New Album No Rules Sandy, Share "Didn't Care": Stream

July 24, 2022

lil uzi vert red and white new ep soundcloud stream

Lil Uzi Vert Returns to Soundcloud Roots with Red & White EP: Stream

July 22, 2022

pool kids self titled album stream indie rock emo new music news listen

Pool Kids Release Powerful Self-Titled Album: Stream

July 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Turnover Announce New Album Myself in the Way, Share Title Track Featuring Turnstile's Brendan Yates: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale