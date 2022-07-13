Ty Segall Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Dates for 2022

Ty Segall will be saying “hello, hi” quite a few times this November: The singer-songwriter has expanded his 2022 tour with a handful of solo acoustic sets in support of his forthcoming studio album Hello, Hi.

Segall will kick off the 12-night stint on November 2nd with a hometown gig at San Fransisco’s August Hall. He’ll then hit cities including Seatte, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping things up on the 21st at Hotel Vegas in Austin.

Tickets for Segall’s solo 2022 tour go on sale this Friday, July 15th at noon ET; get yours over at Ticketmaster, and see his full itinerary below.

Hello, Hi is due out July 22nd via Drag City, and so far, Segall has shared its title track as a preview. The new album, his 14th overall, serves as the follow-up to last year’s surprise LP Harmonizer.

Ty Segall 2022 Tour Dates:

11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/16 – Philadephia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/21 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas