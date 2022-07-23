U2 to Open Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere in 2023: Report

U2 will open the all-new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas in 2023, marking the band’s first confirmed live performances in four years.

Billboard reports that U2 will play several concerts at the venue over the course of the year. The dates are said to be non-consecutive and spread out over several months. Specific dates and ticketing information have not yet been revealed.

The MSG Sphere is a 20,000-seat performance venue housed near The Venetian on the Vegas strip. With a price tag of $1.8 billion, the Sphere boasts 580,000 square feet of LED paneling, 170,000 ultra-directional speakers that utilize beamforming technology to deliver targeted audio to every seat in the venue, and a haptic flooring system, among many other features.

A second MSG Sphere is currently being built in London.

U2 last took the stage in December 2019. Earlier this year, Bono and The Edge staged a surprise performance inside of an Ukraine bomb shelter as a tribute to the country’s soldiers. It was also recently announced that the band would be celebrated alongside George Clooney and Gladys Knight at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in December.