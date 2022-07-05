Menu
UK Casting Call Seeks People with “Very Large Penises” for New TV Show

Too Large for Love is in production at Spun Gold TV

uk tv penis show
Photo via Obsidian Soul/ Wiki Commons
July 5, 2022 | 6:51pm ET

    A new UK documentary is hoping to shed light on the plight of an underrepresented group: the well endowed. NME caught wind of a casting call for the tv show, dubbed Too Large for Love, which plans to discuss the “hidden problems of living with a very large penis.”

    “A recent survey found that nearly half of the male population wish they had a bigger penis,” the advertisement, posted to casting call website Lost in TV, begins. “So, a bigger penis, a better life, right? Well, not always.”

    The TV show’s casting call continues: “A brand new documentary is to discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis, how it effects all aspects of life including your sex life, and what help is out there for those in need. We’d like to speak to people about their positive and negative experiences of having a large penis, or being with someone who has one. All ethnicities and sexualities welcome. Must be aged 18+.” Check out the advertisement below.

    The hard-hitting series joins the likes of other Spun Gold programs including The Real Full MontyLove Your GardenBritain’s Most Luxurious Hotels, and My First Threesome. Sex-oriented shows seem to be all the rage these days, as English luxury designer Melanie Rose readies the new Netflix home renovation series How to Build a Sex Room

    uk tv show very large penises

