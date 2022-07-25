Win a Ukiah Tailgater II Portable Fire Pit with “Beat to Music” Sound System

There’s nothing better during a summer eve than sitting around the fire listening to music with your friends. And if that’s true, then there’s never been a more perfect piece of summer gear than the Ukiah Tailgater II.

One of the most popular items from our Summer Gear Guide, the Ukiah Tailgater II is a portable propane fire pit and powerful Bluetooth sound system all in one. With its “Beat to the Music” mode, you can literally shoot flames to your music, creating your own pyrotechnic show right in your own outdoor space. You’re not going to find a better centerpiece for hanging out with friends listening to your favorite music, as it brings heat, a light show, and bumping audio all in one ruggedly constructed, powder-coated steel body that’s light enough (34 pounds) to carry wherever your adventures take you.

Hook it up to an LP tank with the included quick-connect adapter, spark the electric starter, and you’ve got a bright, warm fire with fully adjustable intensity. Then you turn on the Bluetooth and connect your smartphone, and regardless of if the flame is on or off, you’re playing your tunes through the Tailgater II’s built-in, rechargeable, patented 12V 100watt sound system: two 3.5-inch marine grade speakers and a beast of a subwoofer. With the fire blazing, click on the “Beat to Music” mode… and the flame dances in synch with your music! The reactive flame technology makes it so the fire pulses right along to the beat for truly amplified entertainment.

The Ukiah Tailgater II is the dream accessory for camping, backyard gatherings, tailgating, and any other event that could use a little heat and a lot of music. We here at Consequence want to help our readers experience this unique and innovative fire pit, so we’re giving away one (1) Ukiah Tailgater II to one lucky winner. Enter to win using the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget, enter here.)

Also make sure to check out the Ukiah website for accessories (including a double-sided cast iron griddle and grill cooktop!) and to see their full line of audio-capable outdoor fire pits.

Ukiah Blutooth Firepit Giveaway

Click here if you cannot see the widget.

Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence and Ukiah newsletters. Limited to residents of the US and Canada. Winner will need to provide their own liquid propane tank to utilize product; see included instructions for details.