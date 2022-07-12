Unwound Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

Unwound are back with a string of 2023 reunion tour dates taking place next February and March. The shows mark their first live performances in over 20 years.

The seven-city trek sets off on February 3rd in Seattle, with subsequent shows in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City before closing out in Philadelphia on March 15th. See the full details below.

Tickets are available to the general public on Friday, July 15th at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Before that, there’s an artist p-resale (using code CORPSEPOSE) beginning Wednesday, July 13th, also at noon ET.

A fixture in the Pacific Northwest punk scene after forming in 1991, Unwound parted ways on April 1st, 2002 after releasing eight albums as a flagship band on the Kill Rock Stars label. Though the post-hardcore group began a reissue campaign with The Numero Group in 2012, Unwound had no plans for a reunion — particularly after the sudden death of founding bassist Vern Rumsey in 2020.

“When we put Unwound on the shelf in 2002, we never thought we’d return to the project,” said drummer Sara Lund in a statement. Guitarist Justin Trosper added, “Starting over again is a rebellious act against our failure.”

For Unwound’s 2023 reunion tour, Lund and Trosper will be joined by Nocturnal Habits’ Scott Seckington on guitar. Meanwhile, Jared Warren of Karp, Melvins, and Big Business will fill in on bass.

Unwound recently announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their final album, Live Leaves, out September 2nd via The Numero Group. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Unwound 2023 Tour Dates:

02/03 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

02/06 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

02/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/07 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/10 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer