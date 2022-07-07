Watkins Family Hour Share Origins of Fiona Apple Collaboration “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You”: Exclusive

20 years ago, Sean and Sara Watkins began their Watkins Family Hour shows at the LA nightclub Largo. Throughout the siblings’ careers in various music projects (including Nickel Creek and solo efforts), the Family Hour has remained a major part of their lives, and they are now gearing up to release the third studio album under the moniker, Vol. II.

One of the standout tracks is the Fiona Apple-assisted “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You,” which Consequence is exclusively premiering today. Created during a Family Hour tour in 2015, the refreshing tune is bursting with dynamic harmonies that reflect a long history of collaboration between Apple and the Watkins that began nearly two decades ago.

“The first time we met her was on stage at the old Largo in 2003, during one of Jon Brion’s now-legendary Friday night shows,” the duo tell Consequence. “He called out Patsy Cline’s ‘Walking After Midnight’ and Fiona sang the absolute hell out of it. She embodied it so completely and owned it in a way we’d never witnessed.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Listen to the captivating record and read its Origins below.

An ode to the musicians who have inspired Sean and Sara during the Watkins Family Hour shows, Vol. II also includes features from Jon Brion, Jackson Browne, Madison Cunningham, Lucius, Gaby Moreno, and more. The album is out on August 19th via Family Hour Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.

In support of Vol. II, Watkins Family Hour will hit the road for a US tour. Check out all the dates and pick up tickets here.