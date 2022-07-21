Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby Cover Broadcast and Guided by Voices to Protect Reproductive Rights

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby have teamed up to share covers of songs by Broadcast and Guided by Voices to support reproductive rights in their home state of Kansas. Stream the tracks below.

Recorded on a four-track from their home in Overland Park, Kansas, the duo’s spare renditions of Broadcast’s 2005 single “Tears in the Typing Pool” and Guided by Voices’ 1994 album cut “The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory” are available exclusively on Bandcamp. All proceeds from the tracks will be donated to Vote No Kansas, a PAC created to combat the passage of an amendment completely banning abortion in the Midwestern state.

“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the state of Kansas, where we live, has become a really important haven for bordering states in the fight for access to reproductive healthcare,” the pair said in a shared statement. “There’s an amendment to the state constitution in the upcoming election that would put abortion rights at risk. We’re asking Kansas folks to vote no on this amendment in the August 2nd election and we’re supporting Vote No Kansas, an amazing local organization raising awareness about this issue.”

Fans can donate to download the songs on a sliding scale, starting at $5. In addition, the duo will be bringing back their quarantine-era “Weekly Rodeo” livestream on Instagram Live beginning Thursday, July 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET with yet-to-be-revealed special guests.

Waxahatchee most recently joined forces with Wynonna Judd on the duet “Other Side” in honor of the country legend’s late mother Naomi Judd, who passed away in April due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Meanwhile, Morby dropped his latest single “Rock Bottom” back in March.

Tickets to see Waxahatchee on Courtney Barnett’s upcoming “Here and There” touring festival are available via Ticketmaster. Grab your seats for Morby’s upcoming tour here.