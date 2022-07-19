A 32-year-old man fell to his death during The Weeknd’s concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 14th.

CBS 3 Philly reports that the man, identified as Hugo Sanchez, was sitting on an escalator handrail when he lost his balance and fell about 40 feet. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

The accident occurred at the end of The Weeknd’s concert, shortly before 11:00 p.m. local time. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play.

The show in Philadelphia marked the launch of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour.