Man Dies After Falling During Weeknd Concert

32-year-old Hugo Sanchez was sitting on an escalator handrail when he lost his balance and fell 40 feet

Hugo Sanchez, photo via CBS 6 Philly
July 19, 2022 | 9:20am ET

    A 32-year-old man fell to his death during The Weeknd’s concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 14th.

    CBS 3 Philly reports that the man, identified as Hugo Sanchez, was sitting on an escalator handrail when he lost his balance and fell about 40 feet. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

    The accident occurred at the end of The Weeknd’s concert, shortly before 11:00 p.m. local time. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play.

    The show in Philadelphia marked the launch of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour.

