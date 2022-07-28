“Weird Al” Yankovic Announces Lights, Camera, Accordion! Photo Book

“Weird Al” Yankovic has a graphic novel and a biopic in the works, but now he can add a photo book to his list of ongoing projects. The musical comedian has announced Lights, Camera, Accordion!, a 256-page hardcover book featuring more than 300 images of the artist.

All of the photos in Lights, Camera, Accordion! were taken and selected by Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz, Yankovic’s longtime drummer and photographer. Since meeting Yankovic in 1980, Schwartz has taken more than 20,000 images of the musician, and the 35mm photos in the book were restored from their original negatives. The photos are organized by album and year, and include stories from Schwartz about their origins.

“It’s been another wonderful trip down memory lane for me, this time in living color,” Schwartz said in a statement. “We’re currently on a six-month, 125+ date tour and I’ve been sharing the book’s progress with Al and the band, and they’re as excited about it as I am! The fans have been very loyal to us for the last 40 years, and I know they’ll enjoy this book as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.” Meanwhile, Yankovic added, “Wow wow! I’ve seen most of these pictures before, but it’s so nice to have them all in such good quality and in the same place… just a wonderful package.”

Lights, Camera, Accordion! also comes with a foreword by Drew Carey, Yankovic’s fellow comedian and star of the music video for his 1999 song “It’s All About the Pentiums.” Carey talked up the book in a statement, noting, “There are shots of Al in the studio. Eating pizza. Having fun with his friends. Recording the ‘Amish Paradise’ video. Performing ‘Like a Surgeon.’ When I first saw it, I thought ‘Wow. He looks like he’s having fun with his life.’ And because I know him just well enough to write the foreword to this book for free, I can tell you that he’s always like that. He IS the greatest.”

Lights, Camera, Accordion! is out November 15th via 1984 Publishing. The book itself goes for $40, while a deluxe box set — featuring a copy of the book with alternative artwork and blue gilding, Schwartz’s signature, 12 nine-inch by 12-inch prints, six postcards, a 35mm bookmark containing stills from the “Bob” music video, and more — will be available in limited quantities for $99. Pre-orders for the box set begin Monday, August 1st at 1:00 p.m. ET via the 1984 Publishing website. You can also purchase the book via Amazon.

Also coming this November is The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, a graphic novel compiling over 20 illustrated interpretations of Yankovic’s music. Daniel Radcliffe, meanwhile, will portray the artist in WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story, an upcoming biopic. Yankovic himself will next appear in Disney+’s new special LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, and he’s currently in the midst of a massive North American tour. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.