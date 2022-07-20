Menu
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy a Soccer Team in Welcome to Wrexham Trailer: Watch

Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC in 2020

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
July 20, 2022 | 1:19pm ET

    In 2020 two big Hollywood stars bought a fifth-tier soccer team in Wrexham, Wales. This isn’t a mustache-free episode of Ted Lasso, but rather the reality for Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, and Wrexham AFC, and their strange journey together is the subject of the new FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. It premieres August 24th and the official trailer is out now.

    “What was the connection between you and Wrexham football club?” a young fan asked the team’s new owners in the preview. McElhenney responded, “We had no direct connection, it was just a feeling.” The small boy added, “What we and me dad thought was because Wrexham’s red, and Deadpool’s red…”

    Reynolds quickly interjected, “That’s the real reason! Sorry.” Elsewhere in the trailer, Reynolds spoke about the challenges of serving a “community looking around going, ‘What are these two guys doing here?'” Meanwhile, McElhenney spoke about the power of sport to bring people together, saying, “I don’t remember any specific game. I just remember watching with my dad.” Check out the Welcome to Wrexham trailer below.

    Reynolds recently appeared in Red Notice as well as The Adam Project. Meanwhile, McElhenney’s series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed through Season 18, and as the recent Season 15 demonstrated, the show keeps getting better.

