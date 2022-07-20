Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Plot Details for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City Reveal a “Poetic Meditation on the Meaning of Life”

We'll be looking to the skies with the Royal Tenenbaums director this fall

Wes Anderson Asteroid City Plot Details
Wes Anderson, photo by Heather Kaplan
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 20, 2022 | 2:00pm ET

    A new plot description for Wes Anderson’s next big awards contender has been revealed, and based on the details revealed, it seems like once again Anderson is doing the exact opposite of torture horror. Asteroid City, which will be released by Focus Features, will instead be a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life.”

    Anderson wrote the script with frequent collaborator Roman Coppola, which Variety reports will take place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955, as the town’s Junior Stargazer convention serves as a backdrop “for scholarly competition, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more.”

    For fans of Anderson’s Rushmore (one of the greatest films ever made about academic overachievers) this may come as very exciting news. While Coppola wasn’t involved with that film, he and Anderson did collaborate on the scripts for Moonrise Kingdom, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch, making him relatively synonymous with the Anderson brand.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The stacked cast includes not just Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie, but other familiar faces, including Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson.

    Asteroid City has no official release date yet, but expect it to be a major player this awards season — or at the very least, expect to be charmed by it when it arrives in theaters this fall. We’ll see then where it lands on our ranking of Wes Anderson’s films to date.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Please Don't Destroy Judd Apatow movie snl comedy group

SNL Group Please Don't Destroy Making Movie with Judd Apatow

July 20, 2022

The Munsters home release

Rob Zombie's The Munsters to Get Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital Release in September: Watch New Trailer

July 20, 2022

Dark Knight Rises Why Its Flawed

Why The Dark Knight Rises Remains an Imperfect Ending to Nolan’s Batman Saga

July 20, 2022

halloween ends trailer watch stream jamie lee curtis last final

Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Her Last Stand in New Trailer for Halloween Ends: Watch

July 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Plot Details for Wes Anderson's Asteroid City Reveal a "Poetic Meditation on the Meaning of Life"

Menu Shop Search Sale