Westside Gunn Drops Curated Mixtape Peace “Fly” God: Stream

Westside Gunn has released his new mixtape Peace “Fly” God via Griselda Records. The title references his 2016 debut studio LP, FLYGOD.

On the new studio set, the New York-based rapper curates ten tracks performed alongside Stove God Cook$ and Estee Nack. Don Carrera, Madlib, Conductor Williams, and Daringer, meanwhile, serve as the mixtape’s producers.

In an Instragram post announcing the mixtapes imminent arrival just days before its release, Westside Gunn noted he and his collaborators crafted the entirety of the project in 48 short hours. “I’m back in the states and the homies pulled right up on me, now the tape is complete!!!!! Idgaf about the mix or the master I wanna keep that shit grimey af, so I’m dropping this Fri fuck it,” he added. “This not the Album this a ART piece before MICHELLE RECORDS @esteenack @cvv.vino and ain’t shit fuckin wit it…”

Stream Westside Gunn’s Peace “Fly” God below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The most recent studio album by the brother of Conway the Machine was 2020’s Who Made the Sunshine, which featured collabs with the likes of Boldy and Jadakiss (“All Praises”), Slick Rick and Busta Rhymes (“Ocean Prime”), his paternal half-sibling, and Benny The Butcher (“The Butcher and the Blade”), and more. That year also saw him drop Pray for Paris, one of our favorite albums of the year. Since then, Westside Gunn has also released dual EPs: Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely, Adolf and Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B.

Peace “Fly” God Artwork:

Peace “Fly” God Tracklist:

01. Peace Flygod

02. Jesus Crack

03. Ritz Barlton

04. Big Ass Bracelet

05. Boddy Rhude

06. Derrick Boleman

07. Horses on Sunset

08. Open Praise

09. Danhausen

10. Flip V Phil