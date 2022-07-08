Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Westside Gunn Drops Curated Mixtape Peace “Fly” God: Stream

Featuring collaborations with Stove God Cook$ and Estee Nack

westside gunn peace fly god mixtape stream
Westside Gunn, photo by Victor Orozco
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 8, 2022 | 12:29am ET

    Westside Gunn has released his new mixtape Peace “Fly” God via Griselda Records. The title references his 2016 debut studio LP, FLYGOD.

    On the new studio set, the New York-based rapper curates ten tracks performed alongside Stove God Cook$ and Estee Nack. Don Carrera, Madlib, Conductor Williams, and Daringer, meanwhile, serve as the mixtape’s producers.

    In an Instragram post announcing the mixtapes imminent arrival just days before its release, Westside Gunn noted he and his collaborators crafted the entirety of the project in 48 short hours. “I’m back in the states and the homies pulled right up on me, now the tape is complete!!!!! Idgaf about the mix or the master I wanna keep that shit grimey af, so I’m dropping this Fri fuck it,” he added. “This not the Album this a ART piece before MICHELLE RECORDS @esteenack @cvv.vino and ain’t shit fuckin wit it…”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Stream Westside Gunn’s Peace “Fly” God below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The most recent studio album by the brother of Conway the Machine was 2020’s Who Made the Sunshine, which featured collabs with the likes of Boldy and Jadakiss (“All Praises”), Slick Rick and Busta Rhymes (“Ocean Prime”), his paternal half-sibling, and Benny The Butcher (“The Butcher and the Blade”), and more. That year also saw him drop Pray for Paris, one of our favorite albums of the year. Since then, Westside Gunn has also released dual EPs: Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely, Adolf and Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B.

    Peace “Fly” God Artwork:

    westside gunn peace fly god album artwork stream

    Peace “Fly” God Tracklist:
    01. Peace Flygod
    02. Jesus Crack
    03. Ritz Barlton
    04. Big Ass Bracelet
    05. Boddy Rhude
    06. Derrick Boleman
    07. Horses on Sunset
    08. Open Praise
    09. Danhausen
    10. Flip V Phil

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the mars volta graveyard love new song stream

The Mars Volta Drop New Song "Graveyard Love": Stream

July 8, 2022

paris texas cyanide stream music video new music hip hop rap rock music news

Paris Texas Rock Out on New Single "cyanide": Stream

July 8, 2022

oliver sim gmt music video new single 2022 tour dates us europe uk stream watch

Oliver Sim Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares "GMT": Stream

July 7, 2022

the 1975 part of the band new single music video stream watch

The 1975 Share New Single "Part of the Band": Stream

July 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Westside Gunn Drops Curated Mixtape Peace "Fly" God: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale