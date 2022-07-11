Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Westworld: Ramin Djawadi on Covering Metallica and Billie Eilish For Season 4 Episode 3 — Exclusive

The Emmy-winning composer also breaks down how "Années Folles" incorporates past themes as callbacks

Westworld Metallica Billie Eilish Covers
Ramin Djawadi (photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) and Westworld (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 10, 2022 | 10:00pm ET

    [Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Westworld, Season 4 Episode 3, “Années Folles.” To read about the music of Episode 2, click here.]

    There’s a lot to discuss with composer Ramin Djawadi when it comes to the latest episode of Westworld, which features Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) exploring the secrets of the new Delos park upon which they’ve stumbled — and the show adding two notable new cover songs to its catalog, including a full orchestra cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

    “Enter Sandman” kicks in midway through “Années Folles,” during an action sequence that feels awfully familiar: In “Temperance,” as the closing credits of the show indicate this particular Delos park is called, a new version of Hector (Nico Galàn) arrives to rob the Butterfly Club (standing in for Sweetwater’s Mariposa Saloon).

    Advertisement

    It’s clear that the Delos writers are just recycling old material for this park’s storylines, but, Djawadi says, for the sequence he and the team actively chose not to recycle “Paint It, Black” (the Rolling Stones cover previously used for the Mariposa Saloon robbery in Season 1 and a similar robbery in ShogunWorld in Season 2). “Here, we just thought, let’s be Westworld, let’s mix it up. Let’s try another iconic song.”

    Turns out Djawadi was a huge Metallica fan as a teenager, so he was super excited to create this particular cover. “There’s a little hint of jazz, but it’s pretty much straight up more rock and roll, rather than trying to swing, because it’s an action scene. There are some sections in there where I still had the little bit of jazz influence, but otherwise it’s very rock and roll.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Boys Season 3 Claudia Doumit Interview

The Boys: Claudia Doumit on AOC Comparisons and What Season 3 Decision Shocked Her the Most

July 8, 2022

Resident Evil Netflix Opening Theme

Resident Evil: Here’s Composer Gregory Reveret’s Opening Theme for the Netflix TV Adaptation — Exclusive

July 7, 2022

Billy Howerdel video interview

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel on His New Solo Album, Depeche Mode Influence, and More

July 6, 2022

DeLisa Chinn-Tyler A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own: DeLisa Chinn-Tyler, the Woman Who Threw the Baseball Back, Speaks

July 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Westworld: Ramin Djawadi on Covering Metallica and Billie Eilish For Season 4 Episode 3 — Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale