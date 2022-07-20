Menu
Whitney Perform "REAL LOVE" on Kimmel: Watch

A song from SPARK, which drops September 16th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
July 20, 2022 | 10:13am ET

    Whitney swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, July 19th, to perform “REAL LOVE,” a track from their upcoming album SPARK

    Guitarist Max Kakacek and drummer/vocalist Julien Ehrlich performed with a large backing band packed with one bass, two keyboards, three backup singers, and an extra drum kit for when Ehrlich needed to concentrate on those high notes. There’s a reason most bands don’t ask their drummer to sing; once or twice his volume and pitch wobbled slightly as he hit the kit. But this only served to highlight how physically demanding his role is, and besides, if you want album perfect, there are plenty of pop stars lip synching to their own backing tracks. Check out Whitney’s raw  performance of “REAL LOVE” below.

    SPARK arrives September 16th via Secretly Canadian, and pre-orders are ongoing. Soon after its release, Whitney will hit the road for an expansive world tour — tickets to those dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    The band’s last proper album was 2019’s Forever Turned Around, while 2020 saw the release of the covers album, Candid

