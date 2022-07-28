Menu
Whitney Drop New Singles “TWIRL” and “BLUE”: Stream

Two more samples of SPARK

Whitney, photo by Tonje Thilesen
July 28, 2022 | 11:31am ET

    Whitney are gearing up to ring in autumn with their new album SPARKBefore it’s out on September 16th, the Chicago duo have shared a pair of singles today: “TWIRL” and “BLUE.”

    “TWIRL” and “BLUE” are, in a handful of ways, opposites of each other. The former sees Whitney explore new sonic territories, trading their usual breezy, folk-informed indie rock for more piano-focused instrumentals that almost create an ambient feel. “TWIRL” is also an appropriate anthem for the current state of the world, as its lyrics document the unique strife of finding and holding onto dreams despite the calamities surrounding you: “I know this life/ Only brings bad news/ But I’m gonna try/ To hold on to you,” the band’s drummer/vocalist Julien Ehrlich sings.

    “With ‘TWIRL,’ [producers] John Congleton and Brad Cook really created the framework for us to explore a new palette,” Whitney write in a statement. “What started as a simple love song grew into a wider take on human connection that we feel lucky to have made.”

    On the other hand, “BLUE” feels more classically Whitney, though it sees the band put a slightly neo-soul twist on their sound. Written in “peak isolation,” it encapsulates the sense of escape that falling in love can bring, and the potential delusions that come along with it:  “In hindsight it’s clear that we were attempting to manifest a different set of circumstances through the fantasy of love,” the band add. Listen to “TWIRL” and “BLUE” below.

    “TWIRL” and “BLUE” follow Whitney’s previous single “REAL LOVE,” which they recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!SPARK marks the band’s first proper studio album since 2019’s Forever Turned Around, following their 2020 covers album Candid

    Whitney will also be touring North America, Europe, and the UK later this year; get tickets over at Ticketmaster.

