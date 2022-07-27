Menu
Wild Pink Announce New Album ILYSM, 2022 Tour Dates

Fourth full-length features contributions from J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, Yasmin Williams, and Samantha Crain

wild pink ilysm new album title track stream 2022 tour dates
Wild Pink, photo by Mitchell Wojcik
July 27, 2022 | 10:10am ET

    Wild Pink have a new album on the way. Dubbed ILYSM, the fourth full-length from the indie rockers drops October 14th via Royal Mountain Records, while its title track is available to stream now. They have also announced supporting tour dates in North America, the UK, and Europe beginning in October (tickets are available here).

    Sonically, ILYSM is lighter than Wild Pink’s predecessor, 2021’s dreamy A Billion Little LightsThematically, however, the album is rooted in a dark reality. Wild Pink frontman John Ross was diagnosed with cancer early in the writing process, and his experience battling the disease shapes the record.

    “Even though I’d already started working on the record, everything took on new meaning after my diagnosis,” Ross said in a statement. “I started writing songs that tried to make sense of the whole experience, including the love and support I felt from the people in my life — particularly my wife, which is where the title came from.” He even recorded the album in between surgeries, which meant he was tracking vocals “knowing I had cancer in my lymph nodes” — a “pretty surreal” experience, to say the least.

    Ross co-produced ILYSM with Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Body/Head, Speedy Ortiz) and Peter Silberman of The Antlers. Alongside bandmates Arden Yonkers and Dan Keegan, the album features contributions from J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, Yasmin Williams, and Samantha Crain. ILYSM’s artwork and tracklist are listed below, and pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

    On the title track, the band chants the album’s message — “I love you so much” — over anthemic drums, an upbeat moment of clarity written in a time of uncertainty. Listen to the single below.

    Kicking off on October 12th, Wild Pink’s supporting tour will hit cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, and Washington, DC before heading over to the UK and Europe. After that, they’ll return to the US and hit cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more. Trace Mountains will serve as openers during the North American dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.

    Earlier this year, Wild Pink shared the one-off single “Q. Degraw,” while last summer they released the EP 3 Songs

    ILYSM Artwork:

    wild pink ilysm album artwork

    ILYSM Tracklist:
    01. Cahooting the Multiverse
    02. Hold My Hand Feat. Julien Baker
    03. Hell Is Cold
    04. ILYSM
    05. St. Beater Camry
    06. Abducted at the Grief Retreat
    07. War on Terror
    08. Simple Glyphs
    09. See You Better Now
    10. Sucking on the Birdshot
    11. The Grass Widow in the Glass Window
    12. ICLYM

    Wild Pink 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/12 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs) *
    10/13 – Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios *
    10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *
    10/16 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *
    10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *
    10/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake *
    10/20 – Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe *
    10/21 – Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery *
    11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    11/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
    11/10 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
    11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London
    11/12 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement
    11/13 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
    11/14 – Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar
    11/16 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
    11/17 – Luzern, CH @ Schuur
    11/18 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
    11/19 – Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette
    11/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset
    11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
    11/22 – Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt
    11/25 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s *
    11/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles *
    11/27 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *
    11/28 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *
    11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street *
    12/01 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *
    12/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
    12/03 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder *
    12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *
    12/05 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *
    12/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
    12/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *
    12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner *
    12/11 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
    12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
    12/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
    12/15 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links *
    12/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

    * = w/ Trace Mountain

