Wild Pink Announce New Album ILYSM, 2022 Tour Dates

Wild Pink have a new album on the way. Dubbed ILYSM, the fourth full-length from the indie rockers drops October 14th via Royal Mountain Records, while its title track is available to stream now. They have also announced supporting tour dates in North America, the UK, and Europe beginning in October (tickets are available here).

Sonically, ILYSM is lighter than Wild Pink’s predecessor, 2021’s dreamy A Billion Little Lights. Thematically, however, the album is rooted in a dark reality. Wild Pink frontman John Ross was diagnosed with cancer early in the writing process, and his experience battling the disease shapes the record.

“Even though I’d already started working on the record, everything took on new meaning after my diagnosis,” Ross said in a statement. “I started writing songs that tried to make sense of the whole experience, including the love and support I felt from the people in my life — particularly my wife, which is where the title came from.” He even recorded the album in between surgeries, which meant he was tracking vocals “knowing I had cancer in my lymph nodes” — a “pretty surreal” experience, to say the least.

Ross co-produced ILYSM with Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Body/Head, Speedy Ortiz) and Peter Silberman of The Antlers. Alongside bandmates Arden Yonkers and Dan Keegan, the album features contributions from J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, Yasmin Williams, and Samantha Crain. ILYSM’s artwork and tracklist are listed below, and pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

On the title track, the band chants the album’s message — “I love you so much” — over anthemic drums, an upbeat moment of clarity written in a time of uncertainty. Listen to the single below.

Kicking off on October 12th, Wild Pink’s supporting tour will hit cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, and Washington, DC before heading over to the UK and Europe. After that, they’ll return to the US and hit cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more. Trace Mountains will serve as openers during the North American dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this year, Wild Pink shared the one-off single “Q. Degraw,” while last summer they released the EP 3 Songs.

ILYSM Artwork:

ILYSM Tracklist:

01. Cahooting the Multiverse

02. Hold My Hand Feat. Julien Baker

03. Hell Is Cold

04. ILYSM

05. St. Beater Camry

06. Abducted at the Grief Retreat

07. War on Terror

08. Simple Glyphs

09. See You Better Now

10. Sucking on the Birdshot

11. The Grass Widow in the Glass Window

12. ICLYM

Wild Pink 2022 Tour Dates:

10/12 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs) *

10/13 – Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios *

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

10/16 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

10/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake *

10/20 – Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe *

10/21 – Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery *

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/10 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

11/13 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

11/14 – Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar

11/16 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/17 – Luzern, CH @ Schuur

11/18 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11/19 – Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette

11/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset

11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

11/22 – Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt

11/25 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s *

11/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles *

11/27 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

11/28 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street *

12/01 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

12/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

12/03 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder *

12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *

12/05 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

12/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner *

12/11 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

12/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

12/15 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

12/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

* = w/ Trace Mountain