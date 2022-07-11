Willie Nelson Adds More Dates to Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

Wille Nelson is taking his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to even wider pastures. Today, the Red-Headed Stranger has announced that he’s expanding the 2022 iteration of his concert tour through October, featuring headlining performances from himself as well as appearances from The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas, and more.

The newly-added Outlaw dates will go down October 14th, 15th, and 16th in Mountain View, Wheatland, and Irvine, California, respectively. In addition to the previously mentioned artists, each of the three evenings will include performances from Larkin Poe and Particle Kid.

This brings Nelson’s annual US trek to 22 dates total, with the initial batch of shows announced back in March. Those dates will begin in June, with performances from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Chris Stapleton, and ZZ Top among the highlights.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets for the new Outlaw dates go on sale this Friday, July 15th, at 10:00 a.m. PT, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster. See the full itinerary of dates for Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 below.

Despite having just celebrated his 89th birthday, Nelson has kept himself busy this year. The country legend has been supporting his new album A Beautiful Time with a number of outdoor-only concerts, including his annual 4th of July Picnic.

06/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

Advertisement

06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

07/01 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

Advertisement

07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Advertisement

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Advertisement

08/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Advertisement

09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Advertisement

09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Advertisement

10/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

Particle Kid

10/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

Particle Kid

10/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

Particle Kid