Willie Nelson Adds More Dates to Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

Wille Nelson is taking his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to even wider pastures. Today, the Red-Headed Stranger has announced that he’s expanding the 2022 iteration of his concert tour through October, featuring headlining performances from himself as well as appearances from The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas, and more.
The newly-added Outlaw dates will go down October 14th, 15th, and 16th in Mountain View, Wheatland, and Irvine, California, respectively. In addition to the previously mentioned artists, each of the three evenings will include performances from Larkin Poe and Particle Kid.
This brings Nelson’s annual US trek to 22 dates total, with the initial batch of shows announced back in March. Those dates will begin in June, with performances from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Chris Stapleton, and ZZ Top among the highlights.
Tickets for the new Outlaw dates go on sale this Friday, July 15th, at 10:00 a.m. PT, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster. See the full itinerary of dates for Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 below.
Despite having just celebrated his 89th birthday, Nelson has kept himself busy this year. The country legend has been supporting his new album A Beautiful Time with a number of outdoor-only concerts, including his annual 4th of July Picnic.
06/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
07/01 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Brothers Osborne
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brothers Osborne
Charley Crockett
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
08/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
09/13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
09/16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
09/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
10/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Black Pumas
Larkin Poe
Particle Kid
10/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Black Pumas
Larkin Poe
Particle Kid
10/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Black Pumas
Larkin Poe
Particle Kid