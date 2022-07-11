Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Willie Nelson Adds More Dates to Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

The Avett Brothers and Black Pumas will perform at three new dates in California

willie nelson expands outlaw music festival 2022 dates country music news tickets
Willie Nelson, photo via ACL/PBS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 11, 2022 | 3:53pm ET

    Wille Nelson is taking his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to even wider pastures. Today, the Red-Headed Stranger has announced that he’s expanding the 2022 iteration of his concert tour through October, featuring headlining performances from himself as well as appearances from The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas, and more.

    The newly-added Outlaw dates will go down October 14th, 15th, and 16th in Mountain View, Wheatland, and Irvine, California, respectively. In addition to the previously mentioned artists, each of the three evenings will include performances from Larkin Poe and Particle Kid.

    This brings Nelson’s annual US trek to 22 dates total, with the initial batch of shows announced back in March. Those dates will begin in June, with performances from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Chris Stapleton, and ZZ Top among the highlights.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets for the new Outlaw dates go on sale this Friday, July 15th, at 10:00 a.m. PT, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster. See the full itinerary of dates for Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 below.

    Despite having just celebrated his 89th birthday, Nelson has kept himself busy this year. The country legend has been supporting his new album A Beautiful Time with a number of outdoor-only concerts, including his annual 4th of July Picnic.

    06/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Charley Crockett
    Brittney Spencer

    Advertisement

    06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Charley Crockett
    Brittney Spencer

    06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Charley Crockett
    Brittney Spencer

    07/01 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Brothers Osborne
    Steve Earle & The Dukes
    Allison Russell

    Advertisement

    07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Brothers Osborne
    Charley Crockett
    Steve Earle & The Dukes
    Allison Russell

    07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Gov’t Mule
    Larkin Poe

    07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Gov’t Mule
    Larkin Poe

    Advertisement

    07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Gov’t Mule
    Larkin Poe

    08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Zach Bryan
    Charley Crockett
    The War and Treaty

    08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Zach Bryan
    Charley Crockett
    The War and Treaty

    Advertisement

    08/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Zach Bryan
    Charley Crockett
    The War and Treaty

    09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Billy Strings
    Charley Crockett
    Larkin Poe

    09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Billy Strings
    Charley Crockett
    Larkin Poe

    Advertisement

    09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Billy Strings
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    09/13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Billy Strings
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    09/16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Billy Strings
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    Advertisement

    09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Zach Bryan
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    09/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Billy Strings
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Chris Stapleton
    Zach Bryan
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    Advertisement

    10/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Black Pumas
    Larkin Poe
    Particle Kid

    10/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Black Pumas
    Larkin Poe
    Particle Kid

    10/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Black Pumas
    Larkin Poe
    Particle Kid

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Echosmith 2022 tour Hang Around dates Phoebe Ryan Band of Silver

Echosmith Unveil Fall 2022 Tour Dates

July 11, 2022

Reba McEntire 2022 fall us tour dates terri clark

Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour Dates

July 11, 2022

Rage Against the Machine 2022

Rage Against the Machine Kick Off Reunion Tour: Video + Setlist

July 10, 2022

enhypen manifest world tour dates 2022

ENHYPEN Announce 2022 World Tour

July 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Willie Nelson Adds More Dates to Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale