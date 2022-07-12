Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Young Fathers Return with First Song in Four Years “Geronimo”: Stream

Scottish trio finally deliver a follow-up to 2018's Cocoa Sugar

young fathers geronimo new song single stream
Young Fathers, photo by Jordan Hemmingway
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
July 12, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    After four years of silence, Young Fathers have returned with a new single called “Geronimo.”

    Having won the Mercury Prize for their 2014 debut full-length, Dead, the Scottish trio reached a new level of international acclaim with 2018’s Cocoa Sugar. The LP landed on our Top Albums of the Year list, with the track “In My View” also finding a spot amongst our Top Songs of the Year. Following intensive touring behind the record, Young Fathers entered an extended hiatus.

    Today, that break ends with the release of “Geronimo.” The first product of “a run of uninhibited, open-ended studio sessions,” the song builds with a patient ferocity. It’s the angst of being moored in life’s struggles, the anxious thrill of facing the unknown, and the pure bliss of diving forward all in one. “Being a son, brother, uncle, father figure, I got to survive, and provide,” goes the spit-fire bridge. “My momma said, ‘You’ll never ever please your woman, but you’ll have a good time, trying.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The band addressed that line directly in a press release, stating, “A good time trying. That’s what Ma said, she was smiling, but it was meant as a warning.” They continued,

    “It’s a track about contrast, because life is contrast — pushing through, giving up, all at the same time. Wanting everything and then wanting nothing, then wanting everything again. It’s kind of reflective of where we are at the moment, trying to remember how to do this again. Trying to make music and all of the other stuff that comes along with it. Trying to forget all the bad bits, just trying to get somewhere. And that’s where we are right now, trying to get somewhere. It’s the tenderness in toil, we had expelled a bunch of stuff with a lot of drive and wilder energy beforehand but this one had focus. It widened the scope again for us personally, that’s where the real high comes from. We grew another arm. We surprised ourselves.”

    Take a listen to Young Fathers’ “Geronimo” below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Indigo Sparke Hysteria Pressure in my chest single new album 2022 music video stream

Indigo Sparke Announces New Album Hysteria, Shares "Pressure in My Chest": Stream

July 12, 2022

sorry anywhere but here let the lights on new album single tracklist artwork tour tickets stream listen indie rock music news

Sorry Announce New Album Anywhere but Here, Share "Let the Lights On": Stream

July 12, 2022

Madi Diaz Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Hangover new song stream

Madi Diaz Announces 2022 Tour, Shares New Single "Hangover": Stream

July 12, 2022

Mykki Blanco stay close to music

Mykki Blanco Announces New Album Stay Close to Music, Shares 2022 Tour Dates

July 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Young Fathers Return with First Song in Four Years "Geronimo": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale