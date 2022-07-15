Menu
Zach Bryan Releases New EP Summertime Blues: Stream

zach bryan summertime blues ep country music stream
Zach Bryan, photo via Instagram
July 15, 2022 | 9:50am ET

    Just a couple of months ago, Zach Bryan released a whopping two-hour, 34-song album called American Heartbreak, and yet, he still has new music to put out. The rising country star returns today with a nine-track EP called Summertime Blues.

    Across Summertime Blues, Bryan puts his thoughtful, nuanced spin on well-worn songwriting themes like the thrill of a relationship’s early days, the anguish of an impending breakup, and characters who spend so much time working they can’t even enjoy some nice weather. Meanwhile, the EP’s bittersweet title track flips the trope of odes to America on its head: “I got nothing left to prove/ I’m out of touch and out of tune,” he sings.

    Bryan will be making the summertime less blue with a 2022 US tour beginning today in Oregon. He’ll hit cities including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Denver, and Los Angeles — and festivals like Lollapalooza, Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival Tour, and Austin City Limits — before wrapping things up in San Diego on November 11th. Tickets are available over at Ticketmaster.

    Stream Summertime Blues EP via Apple Music and Spotify below, and keep scrolling to check out Bryan’s 2022 tour dates.

    Consequence named the American Heartbreak track “Something in the Orange” one of the best songs of 2022 so far.

    Summertime Blues EP Artwork:

    Summertime Blues EP Tracklist:
    01. Quittin’ Time
    02. Motorcycle Drive By
    03. Summertime Blues
    04. Oklahoma Smokeshow
    05. Jamie
    06. Twenty So
    07. Us Then
    08. Matt and Audie
    09. All the Time

    Zach Bryan 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/15 – Canby, OR @ Wild Hare Music Festival
    07/15-17 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival
    07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
    07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest
    07/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    07/29 – Fort Smith, AR @ Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival
    07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smoke Out
    08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Band of NH Pavilion
    08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center
    08/14 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    08/18 – Lewisburg, WV @ The State Fair of West Virginia
    08/20 – Alexandria, LA @ Bulls, Bands, Barrels
    09/02 – Weston, CO @ Caveman Music Festival
    09/03 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
    09/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival
    09/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    09/13 – Asheville, NC @ Exploreashville.com Arena
    09/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    09/16 – Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Festival
    09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    09/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    09/23 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
    09/24-25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound On Sound Festival
    09/27 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
    09/29 – Newport, KY @ Promo West Pavilion at Ovation
    09/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
    10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
    10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/25 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    11/03 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
    11/11 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

