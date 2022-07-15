Zach Bryan Releases New EP Summertime Blues: Stream

Just a couple of months ago, Zach Bryan released a whopping two-hour, 34-song album called American Heartbreak, and yet, he still has new music to put out. The rising country star returns today with a nine-track EP called Summertime Blues.
Across Summertime Blues, Bryan puts his thoughtful, nuanced spin on well-worn songwriting themes like the thrill of a relationship’s early days, the anguish of an impending breakup, and characters who spend so much time working they can’t even enjoy some nice weather. Meanwhile, the EP’s bittersweet title track flips the trope of odes to America on its head: “I got nothing left to prove/ I’m out of touch and out of tune,” he sings.
Bryan will be making the summertime less blue with a 2022 US tour beginning today in Oregon. He’ll hit cities including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Denver, and Los Angeles — and festivals like Lollapalooza, Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival Tour, and Austin City Limits — before wrapping things up in San Diego on November 11th. Tickets are available over at Ticketmaster.
Stream Summertime Blues EP via Apple Music and Spotify below, and keep scrolling to check out Bryan’s 2022 tour dates.
Consequence named the American Heartbreak track “Something in the Orange” one of the best songs of 2022 so far.
Summertime Blues EP Artwork:
Summertime Blues EP Tracklist:
01. Quittin’ Time
02. Motorcycle Drive By
03. Summertime Blues
04. Oklahoma Smokeshow
05. Jamie
06. Twenty So
07. Us Then
08. Matt and Audie
09. All the Time
Zach Bryan 2022 Tour Dates:
07/15 – Canby, OR @ Wild Hare Music Festival
07/15-17 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival
07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest
07/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
07/29 – Fort Smith, AR @ Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival
07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smoke Out
08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Band of NH Pavilion
08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center
08/14 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/18 – Lewisburg, WV @ The State Fair of West Virginia
08/20 – Alexandria, LA @ Bulls, Bands, Barrels
09/02 – Weston, CO @ Caveman Music Festival
09/03 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
09/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival
09/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
09/13 – Asheville, NC @ Exploreashville.com Arena
09/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/16 – Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Festival
09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/23 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/24-25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound On Sound Festival
09/27 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/29 – Newport, KY @ Promo West Pavilion at Ovation
09/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
11/03 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
11/11 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park