Zach Bryan Releases New EP Summertime Blues: Stream

Just a couple of months ago, Zach Bryan released a whopping two-hour, 34-song album called American Heartbreak, and yet, he still has new music to put out. The rising country star returns today with a nine-track EP called Summertime Blues.

Across Summertime Blues, Bryan puts his thoughtful, nuanced spin on well-worn songwriting themes like the thrill of a relationship’s early days, the anguish of an impending breakup, and characters who spend so much time working they can’t even enjoy some nice weather. Meanwhile, the EP’s bittersweet title track flips the trope of odes to America on its head: “I got nothing left to prove/ I’m out of touch and out of tune,” he sings.

Bryan will be making the summertime less blue with a 2022 US tour beginning today in Oregon. He’ll hit cities including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Denver, and Los Angeles — and festivals like Lollapalooza, Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival Tour, and Austin City Limits — before wrapping things up in San Diego on November 11th. Tickets are available over at Ticketmaster.

Stream Summertime Blues EP via Apple Music and Spotify below, and keep scrolling to check out Bryan’s 2022 tour dates.

Consequence named the American Heartbreak track “Something in the Orange” one of the best songs of 2022 so far.

Summertime Blues EP Artwork:

Summertime Blues EP Tracklist:

01. Quittin’ Time

02. Motorcycle Drive By

03. Summertime Blues

04. Oklahoma Smokeshow

05. Jamie

06. Twenty So

07. Us Then

08. Matt and Audie

09. All the Time

Zach Bryan 2022 Tour Dates:

07/15 – Canby, OR @ Wild Hare Music Festival

07/15-17 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival

07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

07/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

07/29 – Fort Smith, AR @ Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smoke Out

08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Band of NH Pavilion

08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

08/14 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/18 – Lewisburg, WV @ The State Fair of West Virginia

08/20 – Alexandria, LA @ Bulls, Bands, Barrels

09/02 – Weston, CO @ Caveman Music Festival

09/03 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

09/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival

09/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

09/13 – Asheville, NC @ Exploreashville.com Arena

09/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/16 – Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Festival

09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/23 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/24-25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound On Sound Festival

09/27 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/29 – Newport, KY @ Promo West Pavilion at Ovation

09/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

11/11 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park